We went to Memphis a couple of weeks ago to visit our youngest son, Ryker, and to help him with a few DIY projects. One of those projects was power washing and sealing his wood fence around the back yard. Question: have you ever had a DIY project and, in your mind, it was going to be fairly simple but then….reality happened? Well, thus the saga of the wooden fence. Jerry took all the things he felt would be necessary to do the job; a sprayer, his tool bag and money to buy the sealant once we got there. Day 1- power washing the fence. This wasn’t too bad because Ryker had borrowed a nice washer from a friend he works with.
Day 2- sealant application. We went to Home Depot, got the sealant, came back and Jerry was ready to go. The sprayer sprayed with the force of a mosquito trying to spit in your eye. We looked in Ryker’s storage shed and found another sprayer. This one sprayed with the force of a June bug trying to spit in the mosquito’s eye. Back to Home Depot to buy a sprayer specifically made for decks and fences. Note: on the way home from purchasing an item, if you find a YouTube video talking about how awful the sprayer is you just purchased, don’t even try it- turn around and go back. Did we do that? NO! We unpacked it, put it together, tried it and……….we were back to the mosquito spitting. So, back to Home Depot to get a rolling pan, roller and paint brush. Jerry and Ryker (now affectionately known and Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer) treated the entire fence with a roller and a paintbrush. The end result was amazing but those DIY projects that you think are going to be fairly simple- think again!
“The secret to getting ahead is getting started.” Mark Twain
While in Memphis, we ate at our favorite BBQ place “One and Only”. The guys always get the dry rub ribs there. I am in love with the potato salad; twice baked potato salad, to be exact. It is amazing! When you have room for dessert, go to the Cheesecake Corner. There are many different flavors and it is absolutely scrumptious. This time, we got the vanilla pound cake cheesecake and the white chocolate caramel; both were excellent. I highly recommend BOTH places.
With all the mixing of flavors on the cheesecakes, it made me stop and think: when did we get away from the simple things we cook and/or eat? For example: sweet potatoes at Thanksgiving. My grandmother used to make them every year. I think it was sweet potatoes mashed up, a little cinnamon and sugar, a dash of milk and an egg; top them with marshmallows. Bake. Perfection.
Today, if you try to find a recipe for sweet potatoes, they add 9 different spices (some of which I’ve never heard of) and lots of other foreign objects. Sometimes, simpler is better. Speaking of spices: a few weeks back I wrote about inventions that I think should be in place but they aren’t for whatever reason. Examples: press and seal zip lock packages in cereal boxes and chips. We never can open cereal or chips without ripping half the bag. A nice zip lock at the top would fix all of that. Back to spices (I digress): instead of having to buy a small container of tarragon for $5.00 only to use ½ teaspoon in a dressing recipe I found for salad, why can’t we buy just ½ teaspoon? Little, individual, throw away packages (like the spices that come in chili mix) that we could purchase for $.75. It would be perfect. Instead, we have to do those “spice cleansings” in our cabinets only to find 5 containers of cream of tartar, 3 nutmegs, 5 poultry seasonings and a partridge in a pear tree. Ridiculous!
Oh well, maybe one day, I should develop a recipe that calls for cream of tartar, nutmeg and poultry seasoning and package it in a rip-proof bag. Problem solved!