I know I’ve been writing a lot about Christmas, but... ’tis the season! One of my favorite things about Christmas is the music. Naturally, because I’m a musician, I love listening to all different styles and genres of Christmas music this time of year.
Back in the day, Christmas cantatas were the big thing! You sung an entire book, complete with narration. There was no acting, no sets, no anything other than the choir and a few soloists. Things have come a long way since then.
Our church just finished a full weekend of “Sounds of the Season.” There was dancing, lots of singing, lights, shepherds, kings, sheep... it was amazing to be a part of!
Lyrics are always a challenging thing. Elton John songs are some of the most incorrectly sung songs out there.
Ryker is the king of making up lyrics to songs; not so much now, but when he was little. I’m a fan of CCR (Creedence Clearwater Revival), and we used to listen to them a lot when Ryker was young. One day, we were jamming to “Down on the corner, out in the street, Willie and the Poor Boys are playing, bring a nickle, tap your feet.” Ryker sung it a bit differently: “Down on the corner, out in the street, Billy and the Goat Boys are playing...” Hilarious!
As I was thinking of Christmas music and our favorite Christmas carols, I thought about Christmas songs that have been sung incorrectly.
So, here are a few lyrics that get mis-sung during the holiday season.
“Joy to the world the Savior reigns, and makes the nations prudes.” Um, no! Try “and makes the nations prove.”
From “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” — “All of the other reindeer” has been sung “Olive, the other reindeer.” Catchy name for a reindeer. Rudolph and Olive!
From “Silent Night” — “Round John Virgin, mother and child.” Correct words: “Round yon virgin mother and child.” And, punctuation is key. Mary was the “virgin mother” with her child; there were two of them, not three people “virgin, Mother and child.” Pet peeve of mine when people breathe after the word “virgin.”
Winter Wonderland — “Later on, we’ll conspire” not “Later on, we’ll perspire” although, in East Texas, “perspire” could actually be accurate.
I think the most mis-sung Christmas song, however, is “The Christmas Song,” which happens to be my favorite. The correct lyrics are: “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire; Jack Frost nipping at your nose.” Jack Frost is not “picking” at your nose, nor is he “nipping at your toes.”
But, in my opinion, correct lyrics or not, Christmas songs should be sung a lot and to the top of your lungs. As Buddy says in the movie “Elf” — “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”