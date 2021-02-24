Well, hasn’t the past week or so been one for the books? The blizzard of 2021! I can’t remember living in that much snow at one time with temps as cold as they were. We were home all week and that gives one a lot of time to think. Of course, I loved growing up in the 70s, so my mind always goes back to that decade.
As I thought back on the 70s, I was remembering things we did for fun. I don’t think we were ever “bored”. If we were, we didn’t dare say it or our parents would find us something to do in a hurry. Here are a few things that may take you on a stroll down memory lane.
Games. We loved playing games at our house. Of course, we always had a deck of cards with which one could play Crazy 8, Go Fish, Gin, Battle; Solitaire, if no one was around who wanted to play. Then there were the board games: Monopoly, Sorry, Battleship, Life, Scrabble and my brother’s favorite- Operation.
Do you remember that game? There was a guy with a big bright nose. He was laid out and you could see several of his “bones” in his body. You drew a card and had to get the tweezers and gently pull out that bone without touching the sides with the tweezers. If you did, a loud buzzer would buzz and you lost your turn. My brother would jump every time the tweezers would touch the side.
TV Game Shows. I never got in to Jeopardy too much (maybe because those questions were too hard) but I loved shows like Match Game (especially Richard Dawson) and Password. Bob Barker was “the man” with The Price Is Right. One of my favorites was the $10,000 Pyramid with Dick Clark. (Side note: that game is now the $100,000 Pyramid. Inflation). I loved that game and would sometimes yell at the people for being so dumb (although I know the pressure of being there “live” would have made me crater as well).
TV Shows: We had three TV channels when I was growing up; 3,6, and 12; ABC, NBC, CBS. That’s it. We weren’t allowed to just sit and watch TV all the time, but there are some shows that are tied to memories.
Example: Sunday nights after church meant potato soup with cheese toast while we watched Mission Impossible. Such a great show. We also enjoy watching Mannix, Barnaby Jones and Hawaii 5-0. I loved the Brady Bunch, The Partridge Family, Three’s Company, The Jeffersons, Good Times, All In The Family, Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley...the list goes on and on. (I guess we DID watch a lot of TV back then.)
Speaking of TV’s; you either had an antennae on your house or you had rabbit ears. Question for those of you my age and older: if rabbit ears were so great, why did we have to put foil on them and constantly move them around, stand on one leg and hold our mouth just right in order to make the picture clear? If you have an answer, email me. LOL!
As I’ve mentioned before, we didn’t have a lot of money but I don’t think we missed out on anything. We had a ping pong table which brought tons of entertainment. I had a friend who was super competitive at ping pong. We were pretty close as far as skill level and whenever HE would win, he would strut around and act like he’d just won the Publisher’s Clearinghouse Sweepstakes. But, when I would win, the first words out of his mouth would be “rematch!” I think I’m still the over-all winner, Bill!
During youth get-togethers with church, there was a favorite game we would play called “If you love me.” You put chairs in a circle and whoever was “it” would go over to a person of their choice and say the phrase “If you love me, you’ll smile for me.” You could say it 3 times and if you made the other person laugh, you won. If not, you had to pick someone else. You could say the phrase in silly ways, make faces, all kinds of stuff. This was a great ice-breaker game because, in most youth groups, you have the “cool” kids (who wouldn’t dare act like they were having fun playing such a silly game), the shy “please don’t talk to me or look at me” kids (who were silently praying you wouldn’t come over to them) and the kids who will do anything for a laugh (that would be me).
I remember playing that game one night. I was really good at that game because I’ve always been an “eye contact” person and people would try their darndest to make me laugh but I could look them square in the eye and keep a straight face. Anyway, a guy in our youth group came over and twice said the phrase “If you love me, you’ll smile for me”.
I didn’t budge, although I must admit, it was hard not to smile because Jerry Newman (“Prune” as we knew him) had a smile that could light up an entire room. On the third try, Prune looked at me and quoted a commercial that was popular at the time for Bic Lighters (I just took you back in time again, didn’t I?). He looked me dead in the eyes and said, “When I want my chick, I flick my Bic.” I lost it! I started laughing so hard. Good, clean fun that didn’t cost us anything except some snack foods and time.
During the snowstorm of 2021, it was nice to sit by the fire and just think. Oh, we couldn’t go anywhere to find entertainment this past week with the snow but back in the 70s, we didn’t need to go anywhere to find entertainment; it was all right there, ready and available. Maybe we should dust off the board games, the deck of cards, watch “old” TV shows (those from the 70s) and think about how we used to have fun. Maybe those were the “good ol’ days!”