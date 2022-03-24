Thomas Edison once said “there is no substitute for hard work.” I agree with that 100 percent. I can relate this to my choir classroom. A student can have tons of talent and talent is important, but if they don’t put in the hard work... talent can only get you so far.
There are many other things in life, however, that have “no substitutes.” My daughter, daughter-in-law and others I know have done the “click list” online for groceries. Sometimes, substitutions are made and they aren’t that bad. But, with the supply chain being what it is today, some substitutions just aren’t the same. Example: if I have saltine crackers on my list, then I don’t want “wheat thins” as a substitute. Yes, both are crackers, but I’m not going to eat wheat thins with my chili, just saying!
Substitute teachers. Not all are the same. Some substitutes I’ve had in years past have been fantastic. But, others... not so fantastic. I leave detailed lesson plans behind when I’m out, and they are easy to follow. I’ve had a few substitute teachers who felt they didn’t need to do what I left behind for students to do; they wanted to sail out in their own waters and direction, and that doesn’t work so well either.
Substitution, according to Webster’s dictionary, is defined as the action of replacing someone or something with another person or thing. Here are a few personal things that there will never be a substitute for:
The smell and taste of Mamaw’s buttermilk biscuits and fried potatoes. Yes, I’ve eaten some good biscuits in my day and I enjoy and fix fried potatoes, but none have come close to being a replacement for Mamaw’s. I’ve even tried frying the potatoes EXACTLY like she did, but there was something about her stove, her skillet, the temperature of her grease... mine just aren’t the same.
The smell and sound of bees working in the wisteria on the path between our house and Mongoes’ house. When the wisteria were in full bloom, I would walk through the pasture to my grandmother’s house, and there was a natural arch of wisteria on the way. I would walk through it, and it was as though I was entering the “Secret Garden” or something like that. You could stop and smell the wonderful fragrance of the flowers and hear the busyness of the bees. I’ve smelled lots of wisteria since then, but none seems quite as sweet as the wisteria on that path.
A crackling fire in the woodburning stove that was in my parents “old house.” That house had to be torn down decades back, and they have the same stove in their house they live in now. But, the fires just aren’t the same. I think it’s the memories that go along with the stove that was at the “old house” that make it more special. Some would say “a fireplace is a fireplace,” but I beg to differ. The stove isn’t a substitute per say, but the “house” part is. I grew up in the “old house,” and nothing will ever replace that.
Riding a four-wheeler through a pasture in the fall is no substitute for a hayride in the fall — a hay wagon being pulled by a tractor. Hiring someone to rake your leaves is no substitute for raking the leaves yourself and then smelling the glorious smell of burning leaves on a crisp fall afternoon. Eating vegetables at a cafeteria or restaurant will never replace the taste of home-grown, freshly picked vegetables out of your own garden. Singing with other talented musicians will never replace singing with your family.
Things we experience in life can all be “memory makers”; some pleasant, some, not so much. And, as progress is made from generation to generation, things can and DO get better and easier. But, for some of us “older folks”... there are some things that just cannot be replaced, and for that, I am thankful, grateful and blessed.