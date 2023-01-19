Part of our family just returned from a 5-day trip to Brighton, Utah. If you have ever wanted to go with your family on a “winter wonderland” trip, Brighton is the place to go. To date, Brighton has gotten 405 inches of snow this season. Not a misprint; 405 inches of snow.
Utah snow is like blowing powdered sugar, so powdery and soft. We fell in love with Utah (Brighton) three years ago on our first trip there and will probably never go anywhere else. (The snow there also makes amazing “snow ice cream”)
One of the mornings during our trip, as is usual for me, I woke up way before everyone else (like about 4 a.m.). I got up, flipped the switch on the gas fireplace and walked to the sliding glass door and opened it for a moment. Now, it was about 16 degrees outside, but what I soaked in was not the cold; it was the “deafening silence.” There is nothing more quiet than snow on trees in the middle of the woods.
My mom is struggling with some health issues right now. During the early morning time of the “deafening silence” in Utah, I thought a lot about her, how strong she’s always been, how head-strong (that’s a nice word for “stubborn”) she is. It was just me and my thoughts... and the deafening silence.
I’ve been unpacking my thoughts since I got back to Texas. In fact, it brought to mind the Simon and Garfunkel song “The Sound of Silence.” There are some key lyrics to that song that provoke lots of thought.
“Hello darkness, my old friend. I’ve come to talk with you again.” No one to talk to — only the darkness. How many people feel this way every day?
“People talking without speaking. People hearing without listening.” OUCH! A lot of times we talk just for the sake of talking and don’t say much of anything. Even more times, we hear when people try to talk to us but we aren’t really listening.
I saw this quote online and had to stop in my own “deafening silence” as I read it over and over and let it sink in:
“It is undeniable that the society we live in pushes us to live frantic, stressful lives, leading to a pattern of self-absorption and detachment which most of us only put aside to engage in shallow small talk with strangers we do not care about. Think about how rare it is to have a deep, heartfelt conversation with another person; how excitingly strange it is to really connect with someone, to be able to exchange experiences and opinions without falling into cliché, and more importantly without feeling the compelling need to look at your phone!”
This made me think about the millions of conversations I’ve had with my mom over the past 61 years of my life. Granted, I don’t remember our first conversations, although I’ve been told I was quite an articulate speaker at a very early age. Of course, this is the unbiased opinion of my mom.
The mountains of Utah are breath-taking. Time with family is always time BEST spent. The “deafening silence” was a solace to my hurting heart and made me realize... I much prefer the multiple conversations going on at the same time around the dinner table. I adore hearing my grandkids laughter. I enjoy a text from a friend. Then, at night, when I lay my head on the pillow, my eyes can close and the “deafening silence” that life sometimes brings is filled with sweet memories and I fall asleep “within the sound of silence.”