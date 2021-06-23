I love being a Southerner. We have our own distinctive accent, our own way of looking at things and most of all, our own terminology.
I’m a huge fan of Rick Bragg. If you’re a true Southerner who reads and you don’t know who he is, well...shame on you. Each month when I get my new Southern Living magazine, I immediately turn to the very back page and read what my buddy, Rick, has written about. (Ok, we’re not “buddies” but in my mind we are.)
In the July edition of Southern Living, Rick Bragg wrote about a memory of summertime and referenced a “deep freeze.” I laughed and it got me to thinking...Southern terminology. Most people would say a “freezer” or a “chest freezer”, but in the south, it’s a “deep freeze.”
So, my mind started racing and I jotted down a few terms I’ve grown up with and I hope these terms make you smile like they did me when I started thinking back.
“Hey, after church tonight, you wanna go to the Dairy Queen and get a coke?” “Coke” wasn’t the brand necessarily; it could be any carbonated beverage from Dr. Pepper to Fanta orange. Other terms we use for “coke”; “pop” “soda pop” and my Uncle Monroe (who only drank the original brand) would call it by its full name: Coca-cola.
“I’ve been washing clothes all day.” Actually, I threw them in the washing machine and it washed the clothes (some people say “doing laundry”; we “washed clothes.”)
We didn’t fix desserts at our house; we fixed “something sweet to eat.”
Refrigerator=ice box. “Go look in the ice box and see if we have milk.” You get it, right? Not a “box” with “ice”.
When we, in the south, ask someone if they want some tea, we know that means “iced” tea (not hot) and it means “sweet” tea. We don’t have to say “I’d like some iced tea with sugar.” Tea is tea and in the south, it’s sweet.
“I’m gonna go mow”. We all understand that sentence but others may say “I’m going to cut the grass.” The term “cutting the grass” conjures up an image in my mind of me on my hands and knees, scissors in hand, and “cutting” the grass, blade by blade. Not happening; I’ll “mow”.
“We’re going to fix supper in a little while” or “I’m fixin’ to” get you kids if you do that again.” How long are those increments of time exactly? Could be two minutes or could be when dad got home or could be the 12th of never. It’s subjective and open to negotiation.
“We’re having beans and cornbread for supper.” Never, have I ever, asked “what kind of beans?” In the south...pintos are the beans that go with cornbread.
“Put a right smart amount of baking powder in there.” I heard Mamaw say this a million times when trying to teach me how to make her buttermilk biscuits. I think Pampered Chef could make millions if they created a measuring spoon that would measure “right smart”.
Have some fun this week. Start making your list of Southern terminology, send it to me (DLDplays88@aol.com) and then, most importantly, pass it along to your kids and grandkids. After all, one day, they may have to pass a STAAR test on Southern terminology and we want to help prepare them now for the future.
“I’ll catch up with ya later.” I’m fixin’ to go read Rick Bragg.