Do you have any special family traditions when it comes to the holidays? I know this year, some of those may not look the same, but maybe you can make a few new ones. I love traditions!
We had a tradition when I was growing up and then we continued it while our kids were growing up of making sure no one except parents got to see what Santa left until the parents had a camera or video camera going in order to capture the moment when the kids would see what they got.
Our kids laugh now because; we did this, even when they were teenagers. Nothing exudes Christmas like a 16-year-old being videoed at 6 a.m. on Christmas morning. Making Ambrosia cookies, Dillard family breakfast on Christmas morning…..all family traditions that we are still keeping alive.
However, we have had a few “non-traditional” Christmases along the way, or maybe I should call them “bumps down Santa Clause lane”. With things being as they are this year, I thought maybe a good laugh might be in order.
I love my mom. But, we had one Christmas where she was, shall we say, a bit hormonal. To top it off, the water went off and we couldn’t fix our traditional big meal on Christmas Eve, so we went to Johnny’s Pizza in Shreveport. I remember her crying as we all left to go back home and saying “this was just an awful Christmas!” Looking back, it really wasn’t; we were all together and had pizza.
Another Christmas, we were at mom and dad’s and an ice storm came through and we were without electricity for about three days. Not being able to shower, wash clothes, or cook hot meals ... nothing says Christmas quite like that. Jerry had a Colorado shirt he was wearing when the power went out. By day three, that shirt looked like a nightshirt; the tail of it was stretched to about his knees. I think he burned that shirt when the power came on. Still, we were together, as a family!
When I married in to the Dillard family, their tradition was a huge Christmas morning breakfast. It wasn’t an issue, until our kids started coming along. Santa had to do his reveal of gifts in a hurry so everyone could get dressed and drive to Waskom.
One Christmas that we laugh about to this day, was when Daddy Jack had called everyone on Christmas Eve and mandated that “Christmas Breakfast will be at 8:00. Everybody needs to be here on time!” May I interject that “on time” for the Dillards is different than “on time” for the Walshes and we will leave it at that.
Anyway, we got up very early, did a fast “Santa reveal” and then whisked the kids in to get dressed and ready to go. Right as we were walking out the door, the phone rang. Jerry answered and it was his mom. She whispered “Yall just take your time getting over here. Everyone is still asleep. No rush.” Jerry hung up the phone and said “Oh no!! By gosh, we are gonna be there at 8 a.m.” I don’t think Daddy Jack said a word about the 8:00 a.m. mandate that entire Christmas Day. Again, however, we were together, as a family!
From Christmas pictures of the kids’ faces seeing their toys from Santa, to trying on a gown and cap at 6:30 a.m. so we could get a picture to send to a great-grandmother, to having Santa bring a gift that his “helpers” didn’t realize needed batteries until Christmas morning ... our Christmases have always revolved around two things: Jesus and family. These are the two greatest gifts we could ever receive.
So, whether you have your “traditional” Christmas this year or a “not so traditional” Christmas, I hope you will find time to laugh and make memories. Sometimes, the things that seem to be “not the norm” at the time are the things we look back on ... and laugh and cherish most.