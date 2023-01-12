I have written about my love for NYC before. I was thinking about that incredible city the other day and thought about one of my trips in particular. We were shopping in Chinatown and some ladies approached us and asked us what kind of purse we liked. I said “Michael Kors,” and they said “follow us.” So, my mom and I went down the street, down a hallway in a building and low and behold... Michael Kors purses everywhere. I asked how much and the lady said “$25.” I said “I only have a $20.” SOLD! As we were leaving, a lady walked in and the people running the shop asked her what she was looking for and she said a Coach purse and then quietly said “but I’m here for the REAL Coach purses.” Lady! You’re in Chinatown. I just bought a “real” Michael Kors purse for $20 bucks. They don’t have “real” here!
This got me to thinking about things that we have to clarify these days as being “real” when we used to not have to do so. Example: in a recipe these days, it may say “use only REAL butter.” Back in the good ol’ days (the ‘70s) you just said “butter.” There was margarine and there was butter. Period.
Food items that say “made from REAL cow’s milk.” For the love! You have to clarify that?
I looked online and found the most counterfeit items around these days. Electronics, shoes, clothing, etc. are at the top of the list. If you see a pair of Air Jordans (any year, any style) for $35... NOT REAL!
Some advertisers have found interesting synonyms for “fake” and they don’t sound half bad. I’m sure all of us have taken “generic” drugs at some point. They are cheaper, packaged a bit simpler, but supposedly, do the same job as the expensive “real” medication.
“Imitation” leather. Not REAL! “Reproduction.” Not REAL! “Replicate.” Not the REAL DEAL!
But, I think the funniest use of the word “real” these days is in the TV show “The REAL Housewives of...” (you fill in the city). I have several issues with this, and I’d love to share with you.
My mom was as real of a “real” housewife as you can find. She got up before we did, made breakfast, made our lunch to take to school and then while we were gone to school, she did laundry, cleaned the house, planned supper, ran errands (grocery store, filled the car with gas, etc.) She was always home when we got home from school, but while we were enjoying some down time, mom was cooking supper, folding a load of clothes while the cornbread was cooking, then after supper, cleaning the kitchen, getting ready for the next day, where she would start the process all over again, all the way having time to make sure we felt loved. That’s a REAL housewife.
These days, those women on those shows do nothing but dress up in their “real” designer clothes, drive their “real” designer cars, go to the “real” expensive restaurants and talk about “real” life changing issues like “she said you said she heard that I said!” Oh my dear sweet Lord in heaven above. There is nothing REAL about these so-called “housewives.” I would stack my mom up against any of these women in a “winner takes all” housewife competition.
With all the FAKE in the world today (not generic, not imitation, not reproduction), I strive to be REAL. A real mom. A real daughter. A real friend. A real teacher. A real Christian. For, if we can all be “real,” what a wonderful world this would be... and I “REAL”ly mean that.