We’ve been in Georgia the past few days—visiting with our daughter and son-in-law and, when we head back to Texas, we are bringing three things with us: Asher, Teegan and Georgia peaches! The grandkids are getting older so our play time has changed a little. This week, we have mastered the card game of Crazy 8 and Blackjack (don’t judge! We don’t play for money; we are learning math skills—teachable moments!)
I got to thinking about all the games I grew up playing and things we did with our kids in the summer time. See how many of these you may remember.
Jump rope—not the “everyone has your own rope” thing that people use in gyms; I’m talking one rope, a person on each end to turn it and learning how to “jump rope.” As the turning began, you timed yourself on when to go in; you could jump in with the rope turning towards you or you could jump in “backwards”. That’s was the first hint that you weren’t a novice—jumping in with the rope swinging away from you. Once you started jumping, you always had a song/rhyme you would chant with it… “down in the meadow where the green grass grows, there sat Dawn, sweet as a rose. Along came (insert the name of whatever boy you liked that day/week), kissed her on the cheek, how many kisses did she get that week.” Then, here’s where the fun began: the rope started going faster and we jumped “hot peppers” until we missed and whatever number you missed on, that’s how many “kisses” you got (according to the rhyme).
Tire swings—my mom and dad just put up a new tire swing for the great-grandkids. It’s amazing how much time you can spend swinging. Sometimes, we would sit, other times we would stand, hang on to the chains and see how high we could go.
Slip n' Slide— this was always so much fun, especially on a hot summer day. If you don’t know what one is, it’s basically a long piece of yellow plastic that you hook up to a water hose. There are tiny holes all down either side of the plastic and as the water comes out of the holes, it keeps the plastic wet. Then, you back up, take off running, and when you get to the plastic, you drop to your stomach and slide down to the very end. I think I would enjoy doing that again…as long as I didn’t have to run, or drop, or try to get back up once I got to the end of the plastic. On second thought, perhaps I’ll just watch the grandkids do it.
Games like “duck—duck—goose”, “red—rover”, “hopscotch”— I’m not sure kids even know how to play these games these days. It’s a shame, really, when you think about it.
Although we didn’t realize it at the time while we were playing, looking back now, these games taught us how to be a team player, good sportsmanship and, if you ever excelled in one of these games, all of a sudden, you had more friends than you could count because everyone wanted to be on the team with you. (Personal confession here: people usually didn’t want to be on my team when it came to anything to do with “sports”; I was more of the “math quiz/spelling bee” kind of shining star.)
When we get back to Texas, the Georgia grandkids will be reunited with the Texas grandkids: cousin fun. We have a new cornhole game for them, some oversized paddles with whiffle balls to play with but they still find time to use their imaginations and play “restaurant”, “school” and of course, dominoes and cards.
My challenge to all of us; if you’re babysitting someone’s kids, keeping grandkids or have youngsters of your own, get them to break away from the technology and get out there and play “real” games.
One more thought; don’t just get them to break away from technology; take a break yourself and show them the things you did to have fun when you were younger. I guarantee you, they will think it’s the coolest thing ever and you will have fun playing again.