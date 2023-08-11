A couple of weeks ago, I saw my summer coming to a close. No, I’m not talking about the hot weather going away; it will be here at least another month or better. I’m talking about my summer, as I know it, being a teacher.
So, I have this “thing” I like to do. I take a day and go to Dallas, by myself. Now, let me preface this by saying... I’m really not a shopper. Trips to Hobby Lobby or HomeGoods... I don’t consider those trips “shopping”; those trips are “therapy.”
But, every now and then, I like to go to some of my favorite spots in Dallas and just get away. Here’s my typical day trip to Dallas.
Leave out early, grab a McDonald’s sweet tea and an Egg McMuffin, and then put on my favorite radio station “70’s on 7” and I enjoy the drive. This time, I deviated a bit from my normal stops and I started at Sam Moon’s. If you haven’t been, you need to go. It’s an accessory wonderland... purses, jewelry, clothing, watches. Such a fantastic place (especially if you love accessories like I do).
After that, I drove to Ikea. Again, it can be an overwhelming experience if you haven’t been before. I love their dishes and kitchen “doo-dads” that they have.
No trip would be complete without Half-Price Books. (I’m beginning to notice that all the places I go seem to be overwhelming). Hmmm. I seem to be drawn to that sort of place. Anyway, books, cards, record albums, puzzles. It’s amazing!
Central Market. One of my all time favorites. If I lived in the Dallas area and didn’t cook, this would be my home away from home. I usually grab a couple of chipotle lime chicken breasts for Jerry and I to eat for supper. They are fully cooked and kept refrigerated. When I get home, I pop them in the oven for about 15-20 minutes, fix a side or two, and supper is done. This trip, I brought home some gnocchi to go with the chicken. Oh my heavens! It was amazing. They have an amazing bakery, cheeses from around the world (literally) and every kind of delectable food you can imagine. AND... they have “dinner for two” to go. Everything is prepared and in a brown bag. Pick it up, heat it up and you have supper.
I finish my trip by stopping at Buc-ees in Terrell. I’ve shared before my love for this place. This time, I loaded up on milk chocolate covered almonds (our absolute favorites), brought home two cinnamon rolls with pecans on top, a new t-shirt and lots of ideas for Christmas gifts. It truly is a “one-stop shop.”
Yes, it’s still hot outside. Yes, my summer is over. Teachers are back at work. I look forward to seeing students come in and the chance to make music with them... truly a dream job. However, I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you that I’m already looking forward to my next shopping adventure. My trips are few and far between, but when I take these trips, I make it worth my while.
The first weekend in November may be deer hunting for lots of folks, but for me... it’s my once-a-year trek to Canton. I can hardly wait.