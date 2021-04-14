I was brought up to believe that Sunday is the “Lord’s Day” and a day of rest. I agree with the “Lord’s Day” but a day of rest? I’m going to have to disagree on that one to an extent. My Sunday’s are usually pretty busy (at least the first half).
When I was growing up, Sunday’s started very early in the morning. Mom was always in the kitchen at the crack of dawn, putting a roast on. (Why do we call it ‘putting a roast on’? We put it in the roaster and in the oven). Anyway, she would brown the roast in a skillet then make brown gravy from the drippings, add the potatoes and carrots and get it in the oven before getting dressed and heading to church.
When we got to church, we went to Sunday School. We didn’t have different names for it by age group or whatever; everyone went to Sunday school. When we were younger, we had “departments”; Primary, Beginner, Intermediate, Youth, Adult. We had a roll sheet that was checked every week. In several of my classes over the younger years, if you attended a certain percentage of Sunday’s, you got a reward- a Bible, a certificate; Sunday school was the start of your day at church (note I said “the start.”) Oh yes, and the attendance numbers were put on a board in the sanctuary for all to see how many people came to church and how much money was given. Accountability. I love it!
After Sunday school, we went in to “church.” (We didn’t call it “worship” or anything; we just went to “church”.) Church began with a peppy hymn (first, second and last stanzas) and then we would have a welcome time where we were encouraged to “shake someone’s hand around you and tell them you’re glad to see them.” For years, I think our song we would sing during the welcome was “I’m so glad I’m a part of the family of God.” After that, the preacher would pray and then we would sing a couple of more hymns followed by “special music.” That was either the choir, a solo, a duet, a trio, a quartet, an ensemble.......special music (which bodes the question: was the other music not special? I’m kidding. Don’t get offended! LOL)
After church, we would get home and as soon as you walked in the door, the smell of that roast hit your nose and it was like you had walked in to a room in heaven. Of course, we were always starving after church, so we would quickly change clothes and start setting the table and getting the other food side items ready to go.
I can’t remember a Sunday growing up when we didn’t have someone over for lunch. We fed preachers, song leaders, youth ministers, new families......mom just always had someone over every Sunday. This is something I’ve always said I wanted to do; needed to do, but have not been successful in doing. Mom made an impact on so many lives just through an invitation to Sunday lunch.
After lunch came naptime. No discussion. No compromise. We (my brother and I) went to our bedrooms and we had to lie down. It was my parent’s form of torture, I was convinced. Today, however, I live for my Sunday afternoon nap.
When we got up from naptime, it was time to get dressed and go back to church. Yes, we had Sunday night church. Not just church, but Training Union followed by “church.” Training Union is the nighttime version of Sunday school. After church, we would go home and eat something like potato soup and cheese toast while watching Mission Impossible on TV. When I got in to the “youth group”, however, we would go to Dairy Queen in Waskom or Kelly’s Truck Stop in Greenwood. I didn’t always have money to get food, but mom always gave me enough to get a coke or something.
All these things weren’t about the food, or the songs we sung or the nap; it was about the fellowship. Friends at church, people who ate lunch with us, visiting after Sunday night church with others, etc. We made a conscious effort to have fellowship with people.
With Covid and all the craziness the past year, we’ve all had a built in excuse for not having people over or meeting up to go grab a coke or something, but what did we use for an excuse before that? And, what are we going to use for an excuse now that things are (hopefully) headed in a better direction health wise for us? Sometimes, my columns are like preacher’s sermons; they can get a bit long but end up hitting the nail on the head; my “nail head” especially.
Challenge for the upcoming weeks/months: invite someone over or go out to eat with someone for Sunday lunch. The fellowship will be great and after you finish, you can head home for that blessed Sunday afternoon nap! Then maybe, top the day off with a visit to Dairy Queen.