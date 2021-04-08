They say that “April showers bring May flowers.” I’m not sure how well that old saying will hold true this year because of the “snowmageddon” we had several weeks back. I don’t think it was the snow as much as it was the bitterly cold temps that lasted for days. I just wanted to check in and see if your flowers are in the same shape as mine.
Loropetalums — we built our house in 2007 and that’s when our landscaping went in. We haven’t chopped down or pulled up our 14 year old loropetalums just yet, but they look awful! Foliage is brown and crunchy. We’ve been told to do the “scratch test” and at the point where we see green (if we see green), cut them off at that point and they should re-bloom. For now, we look like we’re living in an abandoned house that hasn’t been looked after in years. (Ok, maybe not quite that bad ,but it’s not pretty!)
Azaleas — my azaleas have been with us for 13 years. The bright hot pink variety (I don’t get scientific with my plant names; I go with lots of adjectives). They look like tall brown weeds with little dead bugs on the end of them.
But... I do have blooms at the bottom, and the brown branches are starting to sprout green, so I think I may be ok... just not this year.
Let me go down a side road for a moment. I appreciate the beauty of antiques, but the only ones I have in my house are ones that have sentimental value. The same kind of holds true for plants in my yard. I have a great start on wisteria on my back fence, which survived the winter just fine. The wisteria is from cuttings that my dad took from my grandmother’s yard. I have two japonica bushes (flowering quince) that are blooming up a storm (I grew up seeing these in our yard and always loved them so dad bought them for me several years ago). I have daylilies that came from Burniece’s flowerbeds that are growing by leaps and bounds (Burniece is my precious mother-in-law who passed away a few years ago). I have an almond bush that flowered like crazy this year (another plant from Mongoe’s yard).
Last year at this time, we were all at home. I got “into” houseplants. My kids call me the “crazy plant lady” now. A few weeks ago, we had our oldest and his family over to eat. Deke took a picture and sent it to his siblings and wrote “lunch in the rainforest.” Not quite that many houseplants in the family room, but I just love plants, and I think I’m figuring out why.
I love the outdoor plants I have in my yard because of their simple beauty and sentimentality to me. My indoor plants: they gave me hope when we were stuck inside, not knowing what was going on with COVID. How did plants give me hope? Watching them thrive and grow while nothing else seemed to be doing so was a breath of fresh air.
In the mornings, I would walk out in the family room and see the plants and think “they aren’t just surviving; they’re growing; so I can as well.”
I started real estate school and hope to have my license by the summer. I read more books over the past year than I’ve read in years. We watched lots of TV shows that we always wanted to get to but never did and let’s not forget — I’m now a “frequent flyer” to and from Buc-ees!
So, much to my kids’ chagrin, I would say this: visit your local plant dealer and buy an indoor plant or two and watch them grow. (Hint: don’t over-water. That was always my problem. Just pay attention to your plants and they’ll let you know what they need).
As for outdoor plants — don’t give up on them just yet. As with my azaleas, even in what looks like a dead, hopeless situation, there are green buds that appear which mean... growth is on the horizon. May we all grow daily in everything we do. Oh yes... and if you have relatives who have beautiful flowers or a neighbor who has a showplace, go ask if you can have a cutting. Then, your yard isn’t just filled with beautiful plants... it’s filled with sentiment, memories and love.