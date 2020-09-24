“School days, school days, Dear old golden rule days
Reading and writing’ and ‘rithmetic Taught to the tune of the hickory stick You were my queen in calico I was your bashful barefoot beau And you wrote on my slate, “I love you, Joe” When we were a couple of kids”
Ah, school! The good ol’ days. This old song, written in 1907, is a sentimental look back by a mature couple on growing up together. I don’t want to get bashed by anyone, so I shall keep my opinions to myself about some of the lyrics, but, suffice it say, perhaps that “tune of the hickory stick” is a song that should be sung again. Just sayin’.
My time at Elysian Fields was wonderful. I had so many wonderful teachers, I wanted to share a few of them by name (if you’re a family member or know anything about them now, I’d love to hear from you).
Mrs. Gibbs was my first grade teacher. If every child on the face of the earth could have a Mrs. Gibbs for a first grade teacher, I’m of the opinion that all would be right with the world. Her smile, her big heart, her loving nature and her ability to teach the basics to all students was inspiring beyond belief. I love you, Mrs. Gibbs! Thank you for teaching me how to love students!
Mr. Spears was my history teacher in high school. Mr. Spears sat near the windows in our classroom and always had the window open- summer, winter, fall or spring. I finally realized why one day when I was not doing my worksheet and was just looking around. Mr. Spears needed to “spit” sometimes during class (if you get my drift). That little “dip” in his mouth probably helped him survive the likes of Winston Horton in class. Confession time: (y’all love these, don’t you?) Sometimes, if I hadn’t done my homework, I would tell Mr. Spears that I had church the night before and didn’t have time to do it. He knew my dad was a preacher and that we did revivals a lot, so he would always tell me “That’s ok, baby Walsh! You were doing the Lord’s work.” Winston, one of my best friends ever in life, tried it once. He told Mr. Spears he was at church the night before and before he could finish his sentence, Mr. Spears snapped at him and said “Sit down, Horton!” I guess we can’t all be teacher’s pets. (Pardon me a moment while I go shine my halo). Thank you, Mr. Spears, for being that bright spot every day and making me smile and feel important.
Mr. Woods was my high school algebra teacher. May I just say that I’m good at math, but when they start mixing numbers with the alphabet, I’m lost. Mr. Woods would do a problem on the board (yes, chalk board with real chalk) and then ask “does everyone understand?” Everyone would say “yes!” except me! A sea of groans would let out and Mr. Woods would erase the board and start all over again.
Lunch time, before school tutorials, whatever it took, Mr. Woods was patient beyond reason. I know it was like winning the Nobel Peace Prize when one day, I finally looked at him, wide-eyed and said “So....x=6?” YES!!!!! Thank you, Mr. Woods, for teaching me perseverance.
Mr. Strack was my high school chemistry teacher. Balancing equations to him was like me eating cheesecake- quick, easy and very satisfying. If I say I wasn’t good at Algebra- try taking that a step further to the negative and that will tell you how I was at Chemistry. Mr. Strack graded on a curve, which was great, because everyone else in my class pretty much were epic failures in Chemistry as well....except for Butch Hickey; smartest guy I ever knew. I even asked Butch one day, after all of us knew we were about to embark on the epic journey to failure on another Chemistry test, “Butch, please tank the test, so the curve will help the rest of us.” In his kind, gentle way, Butch said “Dawn, I just can’t do that. It’s not in me.” Thank you, Mr. Strack for teaching me how to “grade on a curve” and thank you, Butch, for teaching me to be true to myself.
The list goes on and on. Mrs. Gibbs taught me how to love kids. Mr. Spears taught me how to make each kid feel special (even the Winston Horton’s). Mr. Woods taught me how to never give up on a student. Mr. Strack taught me how to grade “on a curve” (not every kid is the same, so sometimes we have to change our methods in order to teach what they need to learn). Take time this week to thank a teacher; your child or grandchild’s teacher; a former teacher; a simple thank you note or email would mean so much to them. At times, it can feel like we aren’t making a difference and with the virus, teaching is very different from years past, but the heart of a teacher beats on. “Endeavor to persevere”, my fellow teachers!