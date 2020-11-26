“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
Thanksgiving Day 2020. A lot of us may be sitting around a table full of food, surrounded by family and talking about how awful 2020 has been, how we don’t have much to be thankful for, etc. But, if we really think about it, even in the midst of all that 2020 has brought on us, we are all still blessed beyond measure.
We have our crew together for a few days during this holiday. With kids and grandkids spread out from here to Georgia to Tennessee, we all get together twice a year and Thanksgiving is one of those times. We all got to see our oldest granddaughter, Sloane, get baptized this past Sunday and we’ve decorated the family tree. There will be family pictures made and lots of laughter and visiting and eating. I had a great idea for my column this week! I called the grandkids in, one at a time, to my bedroom and asked them what they were thankful for. The ones who could answer this question are ages 9,8,7,6 and 3. I was thinking “this will give everyone who reads my column a good laugh on Thanksgiving Day,” expecting answers like “I’m thankful for my toys, for Anna and Elsa (Frozen 1 and 2), “ etc. What I wasn’t expecting was the answers that I got:
Asher, age 9- “I enjoy going to my family’s houses and eating and seeing my family.”
Sloane, age 8- “I’m thankful for family, friends and God. I enjoy celebrating with family.”
Teegan, age 7- “Thanksgiving is about family and food and going to Papa and Nanny’s house for lunch.” (Papa and Nanny are my parents who live in Bethany and who are bound and determined to host Thanksgiving as long as they can.....and we love it there!)
Murphy, age 3- when asked what she was thankful for she quickly replied “my mom and my dad.” One laugh I did get; when I asked her what her favorite food was for Thanksgiving, she immediately said “chips and quesadilla”. I think this answer was strongly influenced by lunch we had at Papacita’s a few hours before.
I decided to ask the question a little differently to the remaining grandchild, since this was clearly NOT going in the comedic direction I thought (I’m blessed beyond measure to have grandkids who feel the way they do and who have been raised by such incredible parents). So, I asked Judah, age 6, what she was thankful for AND what Thanksgiving was really about. Of course, she, like the others, was thankful for friends and family but when asked what Thanksgiving was really about, she said “just love people.” That’s it! I almost choked up a little because the simplicity of her answer came with a heavy reminder and kind of made me step back for a moment and think.
Just love people. People who may not feel the same way I do about the election results. People who may not dress the way I do, be in the same socio-economic bracket that I’m in, people who may not be of the same denomination as I am, people who look different, smell different, believe differently. Just love people.
So, as you gather around the table this year, whether it be with your entire family, or just you and a few others, take time to count your blessings. 2020 has been hard but we are resilient and we are blessed and still have so much to be thankful for. Always make time to tell those closest to you that you love them. Say “thank you” to those who make your Egg McMuffin and sweet tea for breakfast every morning at McDonald’s. Appreciate the custodian who cleans your work area. Show appreciation to your co-worker who helps you in ways you can’t even begin to name. (You’re awesome, Carol Byrd!) Be ever mindful to be grateful for all that we DO have and think less about what we do not have. Be safe but don’t let this crazy 2020 year steal your joy and your thankfulness. Just love people.
I close with the verse I began with but with a little more emphasis on a few words:
“DO NOT be anxious about ANYTHING, but in EVERY situation, by prayer and petition, WITH THANKSGIVING, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends ALL understanding, will guard your hearts AND your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
Happy Thanksgiving from the Dillard crew! Jerry, Dawn, Deke, Fancy, Ryker, Steven, Andrea, Asher, Sloane, Teegan, Judah, Murphy, Dakota