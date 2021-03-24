Shopping. For some people, it’s a hobby; for others, a punishment they must endure. Yet, for some, it is a...how shall we say...an element of survival! I fall somewhere between the “hobby” and the “punishment”.
For those of you my age and older who grew up with having to live within a very tight budget, you will remember stores like Woolco, Spartan Atlantic and TG&Y. Along with great prices (even though, sometimes, not the best quality) these stores also had layaway. Mom started Christmas shopping in July so she could put things on layaway and pay them out a little every other week until it was paid in full. It was the way things were and, quite frankly, had to be for us.
I remember when South Park Mall opened in Shreveport. Never had I seen so many amazing stores all under one roof. You had all the department stores: Dillard’s (which we couldn’t afford), JCPenney, Sears and Montgomery Ward. If you couldn’t find what you were looking for there, it just wasn’t to be found.
There were times throughout my teens and then into my 20’s that Town East Mall in Mesquite was the happening place to be. There were way more stores than Southpark Mall and different types of stores. Usually around Christmastime each year, would we drive a little further up 635N and go to the Galleria. Now, we rarely purchased anything there because that was a mall for the “rich” people, but it was so much fun to walk around and window shop.
After my first couple of trips to NYC, I found a store that I have splurged in...Tiffany’s. Normally, name brands don’t mean anything to me, but I do love Tiffany’s silver bracelets! Those trips are few and far between.
So, what is the point to all of this? Well, malls are becoming a thing of the past. There are several “strip malls” and “shopping centers” these days which offer all different types of stores but they aren’t under one roof; meaning, you have to exit store #1 then walk outside to enter store #2. It gets to be a hassle after a few trips in and out, in and out, especially if you’re shopping in July in Texas. But, I want you to know; I have found the solution to all of your shopping needs. Are you ready? Buc-ee’s!!!!
If you haven’t experienced Buc-ee’s, you must! Seriously! I was skeptical at first. My oldest son kept telling me how great it was, but I brushed it off until one day, I decided to stop by. Oh my sweet Lord in heaven above (and I don’t mean that sacrilegiously)! Where else can you buy gas, get a hot BBQ brisket sandwich, treat yourself to several bags of milk chocolate covered almonds (we have an addiction to these- a serious addiction), utilize the World’s Cleanest Bathrooms, pick up a birthday present for Aunt Hootie, buy a jar of Raspberry Chipotle jelly, grab two cinnamon rolls the size of dinner plates and get a Buc-ee’s tshirt to honor whatever holiday is coming up next (St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, July 4th). To top it all off....it’s all under one roof! This place is the mother ship of all shopping experiences.
This time last year, we were postponing returning to school after spring break; we never returned. We were stuck at home, figuring out virtual school, trying not to panic...scary times. I found my sanity at Buc-ee’s. I still do. Once every 4 to 6 weeks, I get in my car, get out my homemade “on the road” CD I burned and I relax and drive an hour and a half down the road to one of my favorite places on earth.
My mom just celebrated her 80th birthday this past Sunday. I will be 60 in July and Deke (our oldest) will be 40 in November. 2021 is a big year in our family. My mom told Deke and I she wants “just the three of us to do something special”. We said “Great! What did you have in mind?” Her response: “I want to go to Buc-ee’s!” Done Deal, mom!