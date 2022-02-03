A few weeks ago, our pastor was asking a question to the congregation as part of a point he was trying to make. The question was: “Ladies whenever you are invited over to someone’s house, what is the first thing you ask?” Of course, a resounding answer of “What can I bring?” was heard loud and clear. However, there was a young woman in her mid-20s sitting in front of us who remained silent. My husband, in good fun, said “I noticed you didn’t answer that question!” She laughingly told my husband “I didn’t know the answer.”
Oh my! I fear we’ve failed a generation in Southern manners. I’m not sure you would ever find them in an official etiquette manual (well, actually you could find them... Google “Emily Post”), but in the South, there are just certain “do’s and don’ts” when it comes to being mannerly.
Let’s start with the basics. When I was a child, I remember learning, yea, being commanded to say “ma’am” and “sir” and “please” and “thank you.” I hear lots of kiddos these day answer with “what?” and “huh?” Of course, I have no problem with correcting them on the spot. Respect is something that isn’t being taught and instilled in kids today like it was “back in the day.”
Gentlemen never wear hats inside. Well, that rule has changed or we aren’t raising gentlemen these days. At our school, boys can wear hats inside the building, but each teacher can have their own rule in their classroom. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that students do NOT wear hats in the choir room.
Always ask a guest if they’d like some refreshment. Now, these days, that may be a handful of organic granola and filtered water, but you offer something. My mom always had a dessert of some kind, and we always had three things available to drink: water, sweet tea and coffee. I can’t remember how many times we would have people just “drop by” and mom would immediately welcome them in and go right to the coffee pot and start a pot while getting the cake or pie or whatever we had. “No thank you” was never acknowledged at our house. You ate and you drank. Period.
Always send a hand-written thank you note when you receive a gift. Jerry’s grandmother, Bubba, was a stickler for this. Of course, she wanted you to say “thank you” when you received the gift, but she also expected a hand-written one when she got back home to Oklahoma. To this day, I try to send “thank you” notes, and I appreciate getting them as well.
Never eat on paper plates. Of course, we always had an hour’s worth of kitchen clean-up after each meal, but that was part of our “chores.” Washing and drying and putting up the dishes was a part of our life. Now, at our house, we didn’t go overboard. We did “eat off the stove.” If you don’t know what that means, it means we left the food in the pans they were cooked in. At Bubba’s house (oh, how I miss that sweet woman), you didn’t dare eat from the stove top. EVERYTHING went in to a serving dish and EVERYTHING was put on the meal table. From that one mannerly tradition, you also learned how to pass food, how to take small helpings until everyone had been served, how to not reach over someone, how to ask politely to “pass the butter”, etc. etc.
And, probably the one I fear we’ve gotten away from the most is:
Meal time is family time. When I was growing up and when we were raising our kids, there were no cell phones, no “I’m not hungry,” “I don’t like that” or “I’ll eat in my room.” We ate what mom prepared, and we talked while we ate. OK, not actually talked WHILE we ate, because talking with your mouth full isn’t polite. But, we verbally communicated, talked about our day, what was coming up the next day... things like that. It was the best part of the day for me!
Maybe, instead of getting our kids and grandkids new cell phones, video games or money for gifts, we should give them a book to read. Not just any book: Emily Post’s Book of Etiquette. I think some of us could probably stand a refresher course. The three rules of etiquette that still apply in life: Respect, Consideration and Honesty. Truly words to live by.