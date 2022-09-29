I started playing the piano when I was 6 years old. I played for my first revival meeting when I was 10 years old... choir specials, special music, congregational singing... all of it. I’ve been “doing” music my whole life.
When I got married (and friends started getting married), all of a sudden, I found myself being the “wedding singer,” so to speak. I have sung in I can’t tell you how many weddings. As I started teaching youth Sunday school, I then began singing at their weddings when they got older.
The past several years, however, I am no longer the wedding singer. I’m now the funeral singer and count it a privilege to be able to share in a homecoming celebration of a saint that has gone to be with the Lord.
It’s just funny how there was no real “smooth” transition from singing at weddings to singing at funerals. Now, when I see people I may not have seen in a while, some of them will ask how I’m doing, ask about the family and then follow up with “Dawn, I want you to know, when I die, I want you to sing at my funeral.” Makes for great conversation. LOL!
As I was thinking about this stage of life I’m now in, I got to reminiscing on some of the songs I’ve been asked to sing (and play) at funerals. Probably the three songs I’ve done the most is “It Is Well,” “Beulah Land” and “I Bowed On My Knees And Cried Holy.” Lots of playing of traditional hymns, etc.
But I’ve had some very different song requests over the years as well. I remember singing and playing “Sentimental Journey” at one of Mrs. Sherri Morgan’s parent’s funeral service. I’ve sung “Step In To The Water” at a couple. I’ve played a very southern gospel version of “Lily of the Valley” at a few services as well. The most unique song I was ever asked to sing at a funeral was “On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson. Song choices, however, speak sweet memories to family members, and that I understand and try to honor as best I can.
This past Sunday, I was privileged to sing at the home-going celebration for Mr. Buddy Halliburton. For those of you who are “old” Marshall, Texas, you probably know Mr. Halliburton. He was over 100 years old when he passed away, and I have such sweet memories of him.
His daughter, Debbie, has been a sweet friend of mine for years. His grandson, Cory, grew up with our oldest son Deke. When the boys were younger, the Halliburtons would always go camping at Lake O’ The Pines in the summer, and they would invite Cory, Deke and Josh (Strickland) to come stay a couple of days with them at the lake. We would usually drive up for an evening and eat and sit and visit. We always had the best time. Knowing that Mr. Halliburton is walking the streets of heaven with Mrs. Halliburton and visiting with his precious son-in-law Tommy Miller, made the service a true time of celebration.
Death is always sad, even for an older saint who has lived a full life. But knowing they are in a much better place makes grief a bit more manageable.
Being a wedding singer allows you to be a part of a new beginning but, if you think about it, so does being a funeral singer. That person, if they know the Lord, is starting a new life in heaven. So, whether I’m asked to sing an old classic, a long-standing hymn, a newer worship song or Yankee Doodle Dandy, I will sing and play to the best of my ability because I truly believe that, as the old saying goes “where words fail, music speaks.” (Hans Christian Andersen)