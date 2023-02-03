Editor’s Note: We are shuffling around our columnists so that our local writers are published in the print editions. Dawn Dillard’s columns will now be running on Fridays, while Ben Shapiro and Byron York will be running in the Thursday e-editions.
Over the weekend, all the kids and grandkids were in. Our three kids got out boxes of old pictures. What sweet memories were shared with all of us. Sometimes we laughed, sometimes there were tears, sometimes there were “oh my gosh, mom! Why did you dress us like this?” moments.
If I allowed myself, I would live in the past... the “good ol’ days!” Now, I’m not saying today isn’t good! I love seeing my children grow to be amazing adults. I love having grandchildren! But, life sure was much simpler “way back when,” and it’s sad how I didn’t realize that at the time.
Family time wasn’t something you MADE time for. You MADE time for outside activities. These days, the world seems to dictate the time at home, and that is just not how it’s supposed to be.
Manners were taught at home and, by-golly, if you didn’t say “please, thank you, yes ma’am, no sir,” you were quickly corrected! Manners were the norm. There was no “yeah” and “huh?” when asked a question by an adult. What happened to teaching these things?
When it came to discipline, people now days call it corporal punishment. I grew up with a switch (not the kind made by Nintendo) and I have no scars (mentally, emotionally or physically) from it. I remember knowing I was REALLY in trouble at church when mom would take me out and tell me to go “pick a switch and it better be a good one!” Now, it was truly more the whole scenario of knowing I was in trouble that hurt me more than the switch. However, the switch made a believer out of me. And if I ever heard “wait until your dad gets home...” YIKES!
When Jerry started teaching school, teachers could still swing a paddle. Mr. Dillard was known for “quality” licks with a paddle, not quantity. Discipline was in check and things were much easier to handle.
Responsibility was taught and expected. Today, I’m not sure some kids can spell responsibility, much less define it. If I’m being totally honest and fair (which I try to be), it’s not all the kids fault. Parents are slacking at teaching kids responsibility. If you are asked to do something, do it.
You don’t blame society for why you can’t do it. You don’t blame your circumstances for why you shouldn’t do it. Back in the day... you did it. Period. The end.
Having our grandkids all together is a rare treat and when we get that gift, we love it. Now, it is loud and chaotic and non-stop, but it is magical. When the Dillard girls load up to go home after being here all day, Deke and Andrea always tell them to go “pick up!” Do they have to do that? No. They are teaching them responsibility. They are teaching them if you get something out, you put it back where it belongs. When we are done eating a meal, they teach the girls to take their plates from the table. Fancy and Steven have a routine with their kiddos every night that consists of brushing teeth, using mouthwash, telling everyone goodnight and saying prayers. They are teaching good habits!
It’s the little things in life that can color your world in a way that makes you smile with thankfulness and pride. I love the “good ol’ days!” Things in life change, but values, manners, family time... those don’t have to change. We just may have to work a little harder to make sure they stay intact. Here’s to the “good ol’ days!” that can still be found today!
The Judds had a song decades back that kind of sums it all up.
Grandpa, tell me ‘bout the good old days, sometimes it feels like this world’s gone crazy
Grandpa, take me back to yesterday, when the line between right and wrong didn’t seem so hazy
Did lovers really fall in love to stay and stand beside each other, come what may?
Was a promise really something people kept, not just something they would say
Did families really bow their heads to pray? Did daddies really never go away?
Whoa, whoa, grandpa, tell me ‘bout the good old days
Grandpa, everything is changing fast. We call it progress, but I just don’t know
And grandpa, let’s wander back into the past then paint me the picture of long ago
Grandpa, tell me ‘bout the good old days