For those of you who read my column faithfully every week (and I appreciate all the nice comments), you will find that I write about faith, food and family...pretty much. I think that’s because those three things are so much a part of my upbringing and they still are today.
So, it got me to thinking this week about something that combines all three of these elements: dinner on the grounds. Every good Baptist (even the not so good ones) can relate to those good times that were shared after church. I have a couple of those events that stand out in my mind, even to this day.
My grandmother, Mongoes, grew up in the Scurry-Rosser area. She attended Cottonwood Baptist Church and for years back in the late 60’s and all through the 70’s, we would drive back up to Cottonwood the second or third Sunday in June for “Old Home Day.”
I’ve actually gotten to play the piano and sing in the church where my grandmother grew up (which is something very special to me), I’ve gotten to hear my dad preach there but the best part of that day was the “dinner on the grounds” afterwards. Now, you may consider yourself a good cook, and I’m not going to say you aren’t, but until you’ve eaten food prepared by women who are 70 plus years old and have been cooking longer than you’ve been alive, you just can’t even consider yourself to be in the same league; at least, I know I can’t and don’t.
There was always fried chicken, baked ham, macaroni and cheese, deviled eggs, speckled butter beans...the list goes on and on. And then, there were the desserts...oh, for the love of Pete! Every kind of pie and cake imaginable.
There were big wooden tables out under the oak trees and everyone put their food out on those tables and we all went through the line and helped ourselves. The memories of the food and then the fellowship just makes me smile.
The Hughes side of the family (my dad’s side) would travel from parts near and far for that Sunday and it was a family reunion for us. Plus, watching my grandmother visit with childhood friends each year was priceless. Life was simple and I don’t remember anyone ever talking about how bad things were; everything was always good (whether it was or wasn’t, that’s what everyone would say). Wow! Refreshing!
When I was about 7 years old, my dad took a pastorate at Shiloh Baptist Church. Shiloh is down “around” the Logansport area. It’s more of a community, not a town. Anyway, we built a brand new church while dad was there and we would have several work days on Saturdays while the church was being built, so we had several “dinner on the grounds” that weren’t on a Sunday.
One of the best cooks I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing was Mrs. Ruby Speights. Man, that woman could cook!!! It was supposed to be that everyone would bring a “covered dish” (now there’s a term you don’t hear often; more like a “take and bake” from Pizza King these days).
Anyway, some women would bring deviled eggs; others, a big pot of pinto beans, still others freshly sliced tomatoes. Mrs. Ruby would pull up and unload three or four fried chickens, turnips, cornbread, corn on the cob, chocolate pie, peach cobbler...it was a breathtaking sight when Mrs. Ruby would drive up.
There were other sweet women who could cook and helped as well (Mrs. Una and Mrs. Maureen Bagley, to name a couple), but Mrs. Ruby will forever stand out in my mind as one of the best cooks ever; not just in the Texas/Louisiana area, but the world!
I don’t live in the past, although there are times when I sure wish I could grab some things we did in the past and bring them to today. “Dinner on the grounds” is one of them.
The joy of everyone bringing food together, laughing, visiting...it was just a bond like no other. We didn’t worry about who cooked what, was it a safe temperature to eat, was it vegan, organic, fat-free (and don’t get mad it me if you eat like that; I’m just sharing how I grew up).
We enjoyed the simplicity of life. We didn’t take for granted good southern cooking, fellowship and sharing what we had with others.
A few years before my grandmother passed away, I drove her and my Aunt Bess back to Old Home Day at Cottonwood. The crowd was smaller but we still enjoyed the food and the fellowship. I’ve been back by the Cottonwood church a few times since my grandmother passed away; not on a Sunday but just a weekday.
One of the times I was up there, a man was out front, mowing the grass at the old church. I introduced myself and explained how I grew up going to Old Home Day in June every year. He unlocked the church and let me walk around. The musty smell of the old wooden pews brought back so many memories...great memories.
I then walked out back where the old wooden tables were still under the oak trees. They weren’t in useable shape any longer, but I swear to this day, if I stopped and listened long enough and hard enough...I could hear my grandmother laughing; I could see Aunt Bess smiling at everyone...and I could taste that fried chicken with a side of chocolate pie. Ah, those truly were the “good ol’ days.”
— Dawn Dillard is a proud East Texas gal who loves all things southern especially cooking, music and family. She can be reached via email at DLDplays88@aol.com.