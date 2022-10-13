Some people collect cookbooks as a hobby. I don’t know if they actually cook any of the recipes they find in those cookbooks, but they love them, just the same. Through the years, the only cookbooks I’ve really used above all others is... church cookbooks.
Think back to when you were growing up. Dinner on the grounds. Sunday night fellowships. You knew what you were going to eat and the person who was going to bring it. Every great cook who came to church had a specialty, and they brought it to every single “eatin’ meetin’.” They dare not bring something else, because if they did, throngs of people would be disappointed.
The recipes of those “specialty” foods by our favorite cooks were sometimes shared in a church cookbook that the WMU would sell for $5 to help a missionary in Zimbabwe. But, I’ve often wondered... did we get the “real deal” in those specialty recipes or did they hold back a thing or two (that secret ingredient, so to speak)? Guess we’ll never know for sure.
I started looking through my church cookbooks and had to chuckle at a few things I noticed.
No. 1: A lot of the recipes have people’s names attached to them (thus making them the originators of the specialty foods). Examples: Granny Morton’s Cornbread, Mrs. Betty’s 4 Layer Delight, Aunt Ruby’s Meatballs... the list goes on and on. Those are usually the recipes I go to first because if someone is brave enough to attach a name to it, it must be good.
No. 2: Some of the recipe titles I wouldn’t think would be found in a “church” cookbook. Examples: Sinful Salad, Beer Muffins, Bewitching Blueberry Pancakes, Luscious Lemon Afternoon Delight, Deviled Pecan Ball ...hilarious!
No. 3: Foods that make you go “why would anyone put this in a recipe book?” Examples: Hot Cabbage Slaw, Sauerkraut and Dumplings, Sauerkraut Salad... I don’t care how good of a cook someone may be, I’m never eating any of those foods.
No. 4: Chili recipes. Chili for 50 people, Chili for 400 people, Spicy Chili, Mild Chili, Chili with Beans, Chili without Beans, Chili Pie, Chili Casserole... that’s a lot of chili choices there.
No. 5: Helpful Hints. Examples: 15 graham crackers yields 1 cup fine crumbs; 1 cup dried beans yields 2½ cups cooked beans; 1 lb. brown sugar yields 2¼ cups packed; 8 quarts equals 1 peck; 4 pecks equals 1 bushel.
No. 6: Cute Poems. “We can live without music. We can live without books. But civilized men cannot live without cooks.” “God knows our needs before we make our supplications, and when we receive His answer, they are more wonderful than we would have known to ask for.”
No. 7: Earmarking Your Favorite Recipes. This one is very easy to do if you truly utilize your church cookbook. One of my favorite cookbooks is from Mulberry Springs Baptist Church. I can find my favorite punch recipe from Nancy Nelson because the page it’s on has dried Kool-Aid stains all over it. I can find my favorite chocolate pie recipe from Mrs. Susan Thornburgh because the page is dog-eared — permanently.
The table of contents from some of my church cookbooks is missing, so I sometimes just peruse through the cookbook and each time I do, I find a new “treasure” to cook. I see names of ladies that I knew and loved who have now gone on to glory. So, if your church every puts together a cookbook, buy one. Not only will you, perhaps, support a missionary in Zimbabwe, but you will have a book of some incredible “tried and true” recipes as well as a book of precious memories.