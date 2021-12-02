“It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With the kids jingle belling and everyone telling you ‘be of good cheer!’ It’s the most wonderful time of the year!”
We had a wonderful Thanksgiving (I hope you did as well) and now... Christmas! It’s a magical time of the year! The lights, the sounds, the smells... I love it!
As I’ve shared before, the first tree I remember us having was a silver tinsel tree; you know, the one with the pom-pom ends on the branches. Mom decorated it with red balls, and we had one of the color wheel lights that would turn (very loudly) and make the tree change colors. I now have one of those trees (thanks to Sherri Morgan) and I love it. The tree is surrounded by old toys (one that was my dad’s when he was little and he’s 84 now). There are books, a letter to Santa, typed on “Daddy Jack” Dillard’s typewriter... it’s one of my favorite areas in the house during Christmas time.
To copy a line from the infamous infomercials that come on the TV at 2 a.m. — “but wait, there’s more!” I have two other trees in addition to my silver tinsel one. I have Christmas decorations in the bathrooms, on top of my kitchen cabinets, on the floor, on the furniture. Every nook and cranny is filled with Christmas and I love it.
Our first Christmas as a married couple (1980), our tree was one that Jack and Burniece had bought at an auction. It came complete with gold decorations. We used that tree for a few years, but then we had Deke.
Jerry’s mom, Burniece, started a tradition of giving the grandkids an ornament every year, and with Deke being the first grandchild on my side of the family and the second on the Dillard side, we had lots of decorations in no time, so we transitioned to what is now referred to as, our “family tree.” It’s covered in ornaments made by our kids when they were in school to ornaments reminding us of family vacations to ornaments given by friends throughout the years.
Decorating for Christmas doesn’t have to be expensive. Throughout the decades, I’ve added a few things each year and now, 41 years later, my house is FULL of Christmas décor. I didn’t get it all at one time — it’s been years in the making.
But, my favorite thing about decorating for Christmas is when, on a rare evening, I find myself at home and not involved in the busyness of the season, I turn out all the lights except for the Christmas trees; I put on some of my favorite Christmas music (if you’d like a list, I have one a mile long) and I just sit and enjoy. It’s in those moments, when my mind isn’t racing about all that I have left to do, upcoming performances or programs, gifts still left to buy... I sit and think back on things like my grandmother, Mongoes, decorating her tree with silver icicles and sometimes wrapping herself up a gift or two and putting them under the tree and then acting surprised when she opened them.
I think about Mamaw not being able to enjoy her Christmas until she made sure that every child, grandchild and great-grandchild had a present under the tree. I remember Bubba (Jerry’s grandmother) coming down from Oklahoma and bringing tins of homemade cookies (her brown sugar cookies were and still are, thanks to her recipe, my favorite Christmas cookie). I
remember Burniece, Jerry’s mom, always setting the most beautiful Christmas breakfast table.
You see, while I enjoy all the decorating that comes with Christmas, it’s the memories that make this season magical to me.
May we never get too busy in the hustle and bustle of things to stop and remember, first of all, the baby in the manger. But, let’s always make time to take a moment, in the quiet, and just remember; for there, in the quiet places of our heart, is where Christmas can truly be found.