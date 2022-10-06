I love my family. I love being a wife, mom and now grandmom. I have noticed, however, over the years, that there is a strange thing that is normal in our family, and I know I’m not alone.
Have you ever heard the motivational quote: “There is no “I” in “team”? Well, I have one for you from a wife/mom standpoint: “There is only “me” in “we.” Keep in mind I love my family, but sometimes, this philosophy can drive me a bit crazy.
Vacations. We made a point to take some sort of trip pretty much every year when our kids were growing up. I am a list maker, so I would make a list of things that needed to be packed; I would take care of hotel reservation phone numbers and confirmation numbers, getting cash from the bank, etc. The day we were to leave on vacation, the question I would get would be “are WE all packed and ready to go?” We? You mean, did “I” pack everything for everyone? Why yes, yes “we” are ready!
Christmas. Back in the day, I use to start Christmas shopping in August and put things on layaway so I could pay it out over time. (Today, Amazon is my best friend, but I still start early). Gifts would be purchased, wrapped and placed under the tree, in anticipation of Christmas Eve with family and then Christmas morning with more family. What would Jerry ask during that “most wonderful time of the year?” “So, what did WE get the kids for Christmas?” Indeed, it was “we” who pooled our resources to purchase said gifts, but there was no “him” in the “we” that made the lists, purchased the gifts, wrapped the gifts, etc.
I’m not hating on Jerry at all. I’m just reiterating the fact that for a lot of us, the “we and me” words are used interchangeably. “When are WE gonna have supper ready?” “When can WE watch the movie?” “Why do WE have to wait to go shopping?” The answer to all of these questions: “Well, when YOU want to help cook supper, then WE can eat as soon as YOU get it ready!” “WE can watch the movie when YOU finish the chores you were given to do.” “WE have to wait to go shopping because YOU didn’t do what you were asked to do.”
Now, if I’m being totally, gut-level honest, there have been times when “they” probably would have helped had I put my foot down and asked for help.
But, I am a control freak and most of the time I want to do things because I want them done my way. However, I’m also not a procrastinator and when I ask for something to be picked up in the living room, TV trays set up for supper, bedrooms to be cleaned, etc., I don’t want to have to wait. I want those things to be done as soon as the words come out of my mouth.
Is that fair to expect instantaneous acknowledgement and action upon my requests? Probably not, but it sure would be nice.
So, as with a lot of things in life that we discover, not only is there no “I” in “team”; there is usually only “me” in “we.” Perhaps I should not complain about this, however, and use it to my advantage. I can go purchase that “bucket list” car “I” have always wanted and tell Jerry “I thought WE would enjoy it a lot!” Or, “I” can purchase those earrings “I”’ have been wanting for a long time and say “I think WE are gonna look really nice wearing these.”
I love my family. I love being a wife, mom and grandmom so, all joking aside, my “me” will always and forever be defined as “we” because “we” is a much better place to be than just “me.”