Continuing with the Christmas memories I’ve been writing about, I thought I’d share a bit about the music of Christmas. Nothing gets you in the spirits better than music. I’m sure we all have our favorites; from the classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Judy Garland to “Here Comes Santa Claus” by Gene Autry to the newer Christmas albums by Pentatonix and Voctave.
However, when I think of Christmas music, I think of, when I was growing up, our church Christmas cantatas. What is a cantata, you might ask? Well, first of all, you are showing your age if you ask that question, but a cantata is “a medium-length narrative piece of music for voices with instrumental accompaniment, typically with solos, chorus and orchestra.” We always had a cantata every year. One I still remember is “Night of Miracles” by John W. Peterson. As church budgets went (back in the day), the music budget wasn’t huge, so when you invested in a “book” like a cantata, you sung every song, regardless of whether or not you liked them all. You paid good money, so you may as well perform the whole thing. The narration was written in, everyone wore their Christmas finest attire. It was a seamless flow of the Christmas story through music.
It wasn’t long, however, before churches began to look for “bigger and better and different” ways of telling the Christmas story, which involved music. In 1976, Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis started the “Living Christmas Tree.” It had 168 performers, all singing in a 44-foot Christmas tree.
Then came productions like Prestonwood Baptist Church’s “Gift of Christmas.” If you haven’t seen it, you need to. This year, they have 14 performances. It involves hundreds of people from cast and crew to musicians to orchestra. It is phenomenal.
Last year, we weren’t able to have Christmas programs, and I will be the first to admit, it made me sad. Part of feeling like it is Christmas time is when you go to a program or two locally and then perhaps branch and go to Bellevue in Memphis or Prestonwood in Dallas or something similar.
This past weekend, my church, Mobberly Baptist, had three performances of “Sounds of the Season.” It was amazing! The children’s choir, the dancers, the orchestra, the choir. All performances were full!
On Sunday, after our final afternoon performance, we went to Woodland Hills Baptist in Longview and watched their “Living Christmas Tree” performance.
You could feel the excitement when you entered the sanctuary. Children were dressed in their Christmas best, and about 65-70 choir members sang in a Christmas tree that reached the top of the ceiling.
In the busyness of the season, we need to take time to dust off the records, join in a Christmas program at church or ask Alexa to play some of our favorite Christmas tunes. Have a sing-a-long around the piano. Go caroling in your neighborhood with friends. Attend a local Christmas concert.
“I truly believe that if we keep telling the Christmas story, singing the Christmas songs, and living the Christmas spirit, we can bring joy and happiness and peace to this world.” Norman Vincent Peale