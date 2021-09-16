Grandmothers are superheroes. Think about it: is there anything they can’t do? Granted, each one has different super powers, but still, they are superheroes.
Mamaw (my mom’s mom) had many talents and abilities. She could take the “sting” out of a wasp or bee sting by always having Sweet Garrett snuff ready and available (it was in her lip, which made it even better to smooth on the skin). She could alleviate the pain of an ingrown toenail by making a potato poultice. She could clear up chest congestion and cough with a mustard plaster. And if those remedies didn’t cure what ailed you, there was always Dr. Tichenor’s.
Buttermilk biscuits were a specialty of hers. She had a Tupperware bowl with a lid on it that she would keep flour in. When she got ready to make biscuits, she would “bore a hole” (her words) in the middle of the flour and then add a “right smart amount” of salt, baking powder and just enough buttermilk to make however many biscuits we wanted. There was no measuring; she just knew. Super powers!
Mamaw could make a killer chocolate pie, and while I’m not a meringue lover, Mamaw’s pie could win first place at any competition or state fair. Her meringue was thick and fluffy, and she would cook it until the peaks were lightly brown and “weeping” (you know....those little condensation droplets on perfect meringue). Only a superhero could make a pie like hers.
But the thing I think that has proven Mamaw’s “superhero” status to me after more than 41 years of being married and having a household of my own to over see is: The ability to perfectly fold fitted sheets.
First of all, Mamaw’s sheets were always white, always crisp and tight on the bed and smelled like love. They felt like a hug. Those white sheets were always topped with a white chenille bedspread. White on white; Mamaw loved how clean that looked. Anyway, she never had more than a few sets of sheets — but the extra sets she had for all the beds in the house were folded to perfection. You couldn’t tell the flat sheet apart from the fitted sheet. They were stacked perfectly in the hall closet (which, by the way, made a great pretend elevator).
When I got married, I vowed that my linen cabinet would look just like hers. How hard can folding a fitted sheet be? Well, let me tell you this; to this day, I end up doing a version of “fold/wad up” on my fitted sheets and I hide them where no one can see just how awful they look when folded. While they are clean, for sure, they are not folded to perfection like Mamaw’s. My mom has even shown me how to fold a fitted sheet a few times (again, a grandmother with super powers and superhero status) but for some reason, I just can’t get it.
So while I love being a grandmother and I can make killer desserts, always have a supply of chocolate milk in the frig and play games with the best of them, I do not possess the super power of sheet folding. Maybe it just takes practice, but, if I’m being honest, most of the time, I take the sheets off the bed, wash and dry them then put them right back on the bed within a few hours. Perhaps I should just get mom to fold my “extra” sheets and then I can have them on display for all to see... nice, neat and folded to perfection.
Hail to the Super Hero Sheet Folders!