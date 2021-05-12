I have a confession to make: I use 4-letter words. Yes, it’s true. Some of them I use more than others. I’m not sure where I picked up some of them but I do know where I learned a few...from my parents.
Work. Now, I’m not “singin’ the blues” when I talk about being brought up learning how to “work”; in fact, I’m quite thankful that my parents taught me how to work. We gardened- big. Dad was gone a lot doing revivals so Mongoes, mom and I would get up early and head out to pick the garden every day. I learned how to pick okra, peas, squash, dig potatoes...the list goes on and on. But, that was only the beginning. Okra has to be washed and cut and put in to freezer bags; peas have to be shelled and canned, etc. etc. After the gardening was done, there was always housework, mowing; work was never-ending, it seemed. We didn’t get an allowance nor did we (my brother and I) ever think we could tell our parents we weren’t going to do the work we were asked to do. We did it. Period.
My parents never cussed; never even came close to it but I’ll admit, through the years, I developed some habits of saying 4-letter words like “gosh”, “dang” and one of mine I use a lot now (and I’m really not sure where it came from) is: Pete. “For the love of Pete.” I don’t know Pete. Not sure if he’s a good guy or a bad guy but I know when I get frustrated when my choir students aren’t doing what I’ve asked of them, I will yell out, “For the love of Pete!” They get the point. The impact of the 4-letter word.
Tump. This is a great southern word, I believe. When you’re trying to empty something out and the container is full and heavy, you “tump” it over. Y’all know what I’m talking about, right? (If you understand “y’all”, then you know about “tump.”)
Fine. I never really used this word until I got married. It just happened. I would be upset (in the early years of marriage) and Jerry would ask, “Is everything ok?” to which I would reply “I’m fine.” Ok, men. I’m going to help you out here. If your spouse, girlfriend, significant other is ever acting “not quite right” and you ask how they are or if everything is ok and the reply is “I’m fine”.......they aren’t. You better figure out a way to fix it and fast. Jerry now longs for the days when I would just say fine. If he asks me today if everything is ok, I’m quick to let him know that things are not ok and here are the ten reasons why they aren’t ok. Fine.
Of course, my mom used my name a lot as a 4-letter word. “Dawn, did you hit Shawn? Dawn, did you finish cleaning your room? Dawn, did you just lie to me?” At times, Dawn became a 4-letter word in a league all it’s own. Note how my brother’s name had 5 letters. He was always in the safe zone. I carried that tradition on and only have one child with a 4-letter word name. He has heard it a few times from his mom, but has heard it more, quite honestly, from his brother and sister. For those of you who know my kids, you know who I’m talking about...and it isn’t Fancy or Ryker...each who have 5-letter names. Just sayin’.
The one 4-letter word that has been used more than any other in our family, however, is love. My parents said it but they also showed. When I became a mom, I tried to not only show it to my kids, but to say it every day...and still do. The best part about using this 4-letter word is that it has carried on and when our kids get together, Facetime, text, whatever the communication may be, I always am full of pride when I hear them tell each other “I love you”.
So, I’m here to tell you that it’s ok to have a vocabulary that includes 4-letter words. As long as you make sure those words have the right kind of impact on people, use them and use them well. I’m going to go now and do some work now, for the love of Pete, and even if I have to go outside and tump over some of my plants that have gotten way too much water, I can truly look at my life and say that everything is fine, and that “fine” is the best 4-letter word ever. I am blessed and I love life.