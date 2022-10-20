There’s a new hot item out that is quite the craze, so I felt it my neighborly act of kindness to share it with you. Move over, Yeti cups. The Stanley Cup is here. It’s basically the same product... only the names have been changed. This got me to thinking... how many products have been changed ever so slightly yet they are the same basic product? The changes didn’t necessarily make them better... just a little different.
Crock Pots. I love my crock-pot. We got it for wedding gift in 1980. It still works. I know exactly how long to cook that Sunday roast, that “Cream of Chicken” Chicken, etc. in my trusty crock pot. I got a newer one several years back and I use it every once in a while, but I don’t like it nearly as much. It just doesn’t cook the same. Sounds silly, but it’s true! So what if every time I plug my trusty crock-pot in, I put my hands on the sides just to make sure it’s heating up! I can’t bring myself to imagine life without it.
Drinking Mugs. Tervis was a big deal not that many years ago. Everyone had a Tervis mug to keep your drinks nice and hot/cold, didn’t sweat. Great products. Then Yeti came along. And now... Stanley. You can get a 40 oz. Stanley mug for $40. My favorite drinking mug that doesn’t sweat is about 30 years old. I got it at a souvenir shop at Crystal Beach, Texas on vacation. It’s bright pinkish-orange, will hold a half gallon (or so it seems) and it’s my favorite cup in the whole world to drink out of. I may have paid $4.99 for it, and it’s still going strong.
Washers/Dryers. We bought our washer and dryer USED back in 1981. We paid $150 for the set. We still have them and are using them. We’ve had to have a little bit of work done on them, but our appliance repairman said as long as we can find the parts, keep fixing them because they “just don’t make ‘em like this anymore.”
Cast Iron Skillets. New ones are great (I guess), but I love my seasoned skillets that I’ve had for decades. They’ve cooked many a piece of fried steak, fried chicken, many batches of fried okra... I could go on.
Health and Beauty Products. I started using the pink bottle of Oil of Olay when I was 13. I’m not sure why. I never struggled with a bad complexion, but that was in the day when everyone used products on their face to help give them that “healthy glow.” Many of my friends cleaned their faces with Stridex Pads, Noxema and Sea Breeze. It was like rubbing straight alcohol on your face; a bit too harsh for me. My regiment was good ol’ soap and water and then a dab of Oil of Olay; still my face cleaning regiment.
I recently bought (by mistake) waterproof mascara. That stuff wouldn’t come off no matter how hard I scrubbed. So, I Googled “best way to remove waterproof mascara” and guess what make the top 10 list? Ponds Cold Cream. For the love of Pete. That stuff is still around? Evidently. And still working miracles!
There are some great products out there on the market for the kitchen, but nothing will ever top Tupperware, CorningWare and Pyrex. The designs change, but I love my plain, no-color Tupperware, my clear glass Pyrex and my white with the little blue flowers CorningWare. They are basically indestructible.
So, with the latest craze of drinking utensils being the “Stanley Cup” (not related to hockey, but catchy name, I suppose), and all the new fangled products that come out, I will stay faithful and true to my cookware, my health and beauty products and I will continue to enjoy my sweet tea in my Crystal Beach mug as I wait for my crock pot to produce the perfect meal.
Long live the items that have stood the test of time!