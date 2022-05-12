Last week, when we had some very heavy rains, I pulled through the McDonald’s drive-thru to get a sweet tea. (McDonald’s has the best sweet tea!) As I drove up and rolled my window down to order, I got soaked! Not a great way to start my morning.
I looked up and noticed that there IS a covered awning over the drive-thru; an awning that might protect a tricycle if it were about 8 feet tall and 36 inches wide. This got me to thinking about a segment that Aresenio Hall used to do on his television show: “Things That Make You Go... Hmmmm!” Why have an awning at a drive-thru if it protects NOTHING? Things that make you go “Hmmmm!”
I went to my encyclopedia (Google) and found lots of fun things that fall in this category, so I thought I’d just let you read a few... ponder... then laugh at the reality of them all.
■ How is it that a building burns “up” as it is burning “down”?
■ What hair color do they put on the driver’s licenses of bald men?
■ Why do banks charge you a “non-sufficient funds” fee on money they already know you don’t have?
■ If Barbie is so popular, why do you have to “buy” her friends?
■ In a country of free speech, why are there phone bills?
■ Why aren’t there “B” batteries?
■ How do “DO NOT WALK ON THE GRASS” signs get there?
■ If a No. 2 pencil is so popular, why is it still No. 2?
■ Why do tourists go to the top of tall buildings and then put money into telescopes so they can see things on the ground close-up?
■ Why is it that night falls but day breaks?
■ Why is it that you must wait until night to “call it a day”?
I have another personal one that I will add to this list. Actually, this is probably more of a pet-peeve, but... If I endorse a check with my name and then clearly write “for deposit only,” fill out a deposit slip and I send it through the tube at the drive through... why does the teller at the bank come on the microphone and ask me “are you wanting to cash this check?” Did I NOT write “for deposit only” AND fill out a DEPOSIT slip?
What is the point in all of this? Well, my mind just focuses on little details at times (OK, most of the time; fine, fine... ALL of the time). There are just lots of things in life that if we actually stopped to think about them, we would go “hmmmm!”
One of the best (and most fun) examples of “Things That Make You Go Hmmmm” is Lewis Carroll’s “Alice In Wonderland” books. He seemed to understand this when he wrote his books beginning in 1865; that’s right, 1865.
“If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is, because everything would be what it isn’t. And contrary wise, what is, it wouldn’t be. And what it wouldn’t be, it would. You see?”
“Take some more tea,” the March Hare said to Alice, very earnestly.
”I’ve had nothing yet,” Alice replied in an offended tone, “so I can’t take more.”
”You mean you can’t take less,” said the Hatter: “it’s very easy to take more than nothing.”
Seems we humans have been saying “Hmmmm” for centuries. Nice to know some things will never change.