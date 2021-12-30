Well, we are in the final days of 2021. Looking back, I’m sure most of us have lots of thoughts and memories. I know I do, but I try not to dwell on negative things in life, so when I look back, here are a few things I remember.
In 2021, most of our family had either already had or developed a case of COVID-19, but we all had very mild cases. My students got to perform at UIL contest — LIVE AND IN PERSON! We got to have a “spring show” at the high school. Our family had a great week together during July 4th. School started back on time and on a normal schedule. There were Friday night football games, choir contests as normal, etc. So, for the most part, 2021 was a pretty good year.
As we get to the ringing in of 2022, everyone usually makes “New Year’s Resolutions.” I think for the past 40 years, I’ve made the same one: “Lose weight/get healthy.” Such a cliché resolution, I suppose, but this year, I’ve gotta do it. I know the answer to why I should lose weight; I even know the “how”; but, let’s face it... I’m a gal born and raised in the south and the thought of eating my chicken baked, not fried, and adding fresh vegetables to my diet (again, boiled or baked, not fried) is not the most rip-roaring thing I could resolve to do. But, I love my family and I want my grandkids to have a young, fun grandmother; not some old, broken down, decrepit grandma. Now, I’m not talking about a young grandma who wears ripped jeans, tank tops, stiletto heels and wears more make up than Mary Kay sold all of 2021. I’m talking about a grandma who can go for a walk, sit on the floor and do a puzzle... things like that. I’m a believer in acting your age, but lately, at age 60, I feel like I’m acting 82. So, weight loss and getting healthier is goal No. 1.
I was looking online to see the top 10 New Year’s Resolutions, and my personal No. 1 seems to be the overwhelming No. 1. Others on the list are read more (which I plan to do because I love to read), make new friends (which is always a positive), save money... the list goes on.
But there was one resolution that really caught my eye, and I began to ponder all that it might entail: “Focus on self-care.” Holy Toledo! This is a resolution I can get behind. Self-care is very important and something that most of us don’t take the time to focus on.
Granted, my resolution to lose weight/get healthy IS, most definitely, self-care, but there are other things that can fall in this category. For example,
Get regular manicures and pedicures. This always helps me feel better and is my time to just sit and be pampered.
Continue to leave “to do” lists for Jerry every morning when I leave for work. This is self-care at it’s best; the more HE does while I’m gone, the less I do when I get home, which means more “me” time.
Go out to eat more. If I don’t cook, there’s no mess to clean up, which means... you got it- more “me” time.
But wait, who am I kidding? If we go out to eat more, I’m NOT going to order baked tilapia and steamed veggies. Give me a chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes, and yes, I would like cream gravy on both, please... Nix the “going out to eat more.”
Does the focus on self-care include exercise? As I huff and puff and roll my eyes... yes, it does. Do I like it? Oh heavens no. But I know that feeing better and healthier IS self-care.
So, as we get ready for 2022, may we all focus on our health, our family, our happiness and well-being and... for the next couple of days, let me at that chicken fried steak and country gravy! Happy 2022!