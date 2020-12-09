“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” Winston Churchill.
This quote could have been written about my grandmother, Mamaw. She lived her life giving to others. Christmas was her favorite time of year for a couple of reasons. Number 1: the entire family got together at her house and Number 2: she got to give everyone a gift. I talk about Mongoes a lot but let me share a bit about Mamaw as well.
Mamaw grew up poor and when I say poor, I’m not kidding. When she was growing up, her Christmas consisted of a piece of fruit and a few nuts. She was part of a large family — one set of triplets, three sets of twins and two singles. They didn’t have much, but Mamaw was one of the most grateful people I’ve ever known. She believed in working hard, keeping things super clean and her greatest joy in life was doing for others; all year long, but especially at Christmas.
I grew up eating Mamaw’s fried potatoes, milk gravy and biscuits. She made buttermilk biscuits that would make you want to slap your mama. (Another Southern saying I don’t really get, but yet, I do get!) Anyway, even after I was grown and married, we would call and tell Mamaw we wanted to come over for supper. She would ask, “well, what do you kids want?” I would say “Biscuits, gravy and fried potatoes.” She would then reply, “Well, that’s a mighty poor supper.”
Not to us. All of my kids, to this day, can remember Mamaw’s biscuits and Ryker, our youngest, could eat his weight in her fried potatoes. I’m not sure what her “secret ingredient” was but I’ve never been able to duplicate them. They were soft and mushy but had so much flavor. I think, personally, the secret ingredients were practice and love. If Mamaw was doing something for her family, she was doing it with all the love in her heart; which brings us to Christmas.
Mamaw lived in a little white frame house in Waskom. When our whole family would get together, we were stacked in there like cord wood. Mamaw lived on a small pension check but she made sure, every year, that everyone had a Christmas gift. Most of the time, the boys would get a pair of socks and the girls would get something she’d made (she was an excellent seamstress and could crochet and knit. Those talents did not make it to me).
Mamaw could not enjoy her Christmas nor would she open a single gift she had received until she made sure that everyone had gotten a gift. My mom always helped her with her shopping and there will be a few extra stars in my mom’s crown in heaven for taking Mamaw shopping. Mamaw in Walmart was like a kid in a candy story, multiplied by 10. She would stop and touch, look at, feel everything in the store. When my mom would ask her “Mama, did you need something in particular?” Mamaw would just smile and say “Naw. I was just a lookin.’”
Moving on, one Christmas, somehow, Jerry didn’t get a gift. It wasn’t a biggie and he didn’t say anything, but Mamaw started her roll call. Everyone with her was either “brother” or “sister”. I kind of like that concept; easier than remembering names. She was checking with everyone and when she got to Jerry and asked “Brother, did you get your gift?” he smiled and said “No ma’am, but it’s fine. You open your gifts!” Her head went down and her Christmas was ruined. I think we finally pulled her out of her funk but every Christmas after that, the first person she would go to was Jerry and she would say “Brother, did you get your gift?” It got to be a time to joke with her because he would say “No ma’am, but it’s ok, I know you just forget about me.” It was not a joking matter with her so he would quickly give her a hug and assure her he did get his gift.
I think the greatest gift Mamaw ever gave me was the gift of seeing her so focused on making sure everyone had “Christmas.” Oh, she knew that it wasn’t the gift, but it was the gift of giving that brought her such joy. That trait, I think, was passed on to me, if I do say so myself. I’d much rather “give” to those I love than “get” for “it is in giving that we receive.” (St. Francis of Assisi) May we all focus a little more on the “giving” side this year; a Christmas card, a phone call, some homemade cookies or candy and perhaps, the greatest give we can give someone this year....time!