If you ever need a kick-start remembering the “good ol’ days” of your childhood, I would suggest keeping grandkids for an extended period of time.
Our family gets together two times a year... the week of Thanksgiving and the week of July 4. We see each other at various times throughout the year, but not all 13 of us are together other than our two designated times.
The grandkids are now (or soon will be) 11, 10, 9, 8, 5 and 2 years of age. We have one grandson (Asher) who is the oldest. The rest are girls (Sloane, Teegan, Judah, Murphy, Dakota). This doesn’t always make for the best of times for Asher, but he’s a trooper and makes the inequality work.
This year has been so much fun. We’ve gone swimming, watched movies, played games, done fireworks... I could go on and on. But, a few individual things have caught my attention this year, as the kids are getting older.
On July 4, we had our traditional family cookout: lots of great food and visiting. When others went back to their homes, the 13 of us were at our house. Asher and his dad had some quiet time and played video games on the Nintendo Switch. The rest of the adults took a nap (along with the 2 year old) but those four other girls... they got every blanket in the closet, several chairs from the dining room table and built a fort. I remember building “blanket forts” when I was younger. This fort was big enough to house four girls... big enough that they spent the night... all four of them... in the fort.
My mom, “Nanny,” brought the girls a fan on July 4; not a battery operated fan but a handheld, folding fan. For some reason, this conjured up the idea that the girls needed to speak with a British accent and everything needed to be “proper”... walking tall, sitting with legs crossed, nose in the air. A simple fan transformed their playtime.
We love playing games when we get together as a family. Every night after supper, we all gather around the table and play games. This year, Asher went shopping with Ryker to pick a new family game.
This year’s game is called “Herd Mentality.” There is a series of questions that are asked and you, individually, write down the answer you think the “herd” will answer. For example, would you rather be too hot or too cold? You have to write down the answer you think the majority will answer. If you give an answer that no one in the “herd” gives, you don’t win... you get the “pink cow” and can’t win the game. It’s all about being a part of the team or the “herd”, as it were. With adults playing this game, it would be one thing, but playing with kids ages 5-11... puts a whole different spin on things. Asher tries to over-think every question (he’s extremely smart and very analytical); Sloane, Teegan and Murphy just enjoy playing the game. Judah, however, is the “soft heart” in the bunch. One of the questions was: If you could have any super power, what would it be? Of course, the answers ranged from being super strong to being invisible. Judah’s answer: LOVE! She wins even if she didn’t win.
On the evening of July 4, after eating all day, we took lawn chairs outside and watched the kids set off fireworks. We had music playing and just enjoyed finishing the evening... together.
When all is said and done, the “good ol’ days” consist of lots of memories of game playing, imaginations, favorite foods, etc., but the common denominator in all of it is... togetherness. There truly is no better way to remember the past, enjoy the present and look forward to the future than to spend time with those you love... and play a game or two.