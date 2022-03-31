Trends. Everyone has experienced them in their lifetime; some of us — several times. It’s always amazing to me to see things come full circle. Some I embrace like a long lost friend. Others, I question “why?”
Flared jeans. Back in the best decade ever (70s), flare jeans were in style and I owned many a pair. Denim is now a big thing and was back then as well. Did you ever own a pair of the patchwork jeans? I loved mine. The flare didn’t just lend itself to denim, however. My mom made me lots of pairs of pants with the flared legs — the bigger the better. I remember I had a pair of “elephant ear” flare pants that were kind of a khaki color and mom appliqued a vine with a big purple flower at the bottom. When I’m talking flare, I’m talking 36 inches. Yeah, they were wide “bell bottoms.” And to top off this incredible pair of pants... a purple body suit and yes, these are making a comeback as well. I loved them because they gave you that “tucked in” look without all the bumps. Three snaps, and you were tucked in!
Sweater vests and knitted/crocheted things are making a resurgence. I owned several of these as well. My mom didn’t knit or crochet, but my aunt and grandmother did, so this was taken care of as well. Clothes back in the 70s (at least, MY clothes) always looked “pulled together.” By that, I mean, you could put on a pair of denim flare jeans, a long-sleeve body suit and a crochet vest and you had a very fashion forward outfit. Sometimes, I wish those ideals (not just the styles) would make a comeback; something more than yoga pants and a T-shirt. Spend a little time and put together an outfit! (How did I get up on this soapbox?)
Mullets. Ok, I’m not sure why THIS trend is making a comeback. I thought it was gosh-awful when it came around the first time. It hasn’t grown on me. I still have the same opinion. Don’t mean to offend; just not my cup of tea.
Some things are super popular these days but have been around... just under a different name. Charcuterie boards are VERY popular these days, and people think they’ve created the most amazing thing ever. Take your crackers, dips, fruits, veggies, whatever and display them beautifully for all the world to see and then dig in! Back in my day, we called those “Lazy Susans.” They weren’t on a long board; they were circular in shape and would have different trays for you to put food items in. Lazy Susans have charcuterie boards beaten, however, in the fact that you can’t spin around a charcuterie board.
DIY. Do It Yourself. This is like the “cool” thing to do. My parents were DIY-ers before it was a thing. If we wanted something painted, we painted it. If my mom wanted to change out the kitchen linoleum (another thing I hope doesn’t come back), she got on her hands and knees, rolled it out and put it down herself. If she wanted more storage, she found scraps of wood and built shelves. Pretty much everything we did around our house was a “DIY” project.
Trends come and trends go. One thing I was raised to believe and I did my best to pass along to my children is this: be yourself. Don’t be a trend. If you want to wear hip-hugger, elephant ear bell bottoms with a body suit and crocheted vest, go for it. There’s only one “you!” You be you; I’ll be me and oh, what a wonderful world this will be.