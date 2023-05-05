It’s a miracle that I’m still around on planet earth. I’m only 61, but every day it seems I see a commercial or read an article on how a certain thing, habit, event, that I grew up doing/being a part of, is bad for you. I think I’ve participated in a good many of these things and yet, here I am... still going strong.
Examples: Don’t eat raw cookie dough or cake mix. Seriously? I grew up on this stuff. The best part of my mom making a cake would be to “lick the beaters.” Not just that, but do you know how much cake batter is left in the bowl after supposedly “scraping the bowl?” I can run my finger around the inside of a mixing bowl and almost get enough cake mix to bake a small cake.
And cookie dough? Mongoes made incredible “tea cakes”; at least, that’s what she called them. It was a basic sugar cookie dough, and then she would sprinkle cinnamon and sugar on top. Now, I loved the cookies, but the best part of Mongoes making them was the round ball of dough she would put in a bowl and refrigerate for me. I would run in from school and she would say “I have a little something for you in the icebox.” I knew exactly what that meant: CHILLED COOKIE DOUGH! It was the best!
How about drinking out of a water hose? There is nothing better than water from a water hose on a hot summer day. Now, there are a few things you need to remember. First of all, don’t immediately drink from the hose. When it’s 100 plus outside, those first several seconds of water coming through that hose... HOT WATER! But, once it makes it way through the hose and you get to the cool water... oh man! It tastes so good! Never a thought of germs!
Don’t walk barefoot. You can step on things, get bacteria; it can affect the “biomechanical function of the foot.” Yeah, yeah. If I NEVER had to wear shoes, it would be fine with me. The first thing I do after work when I get home is kick off my shoes. I grew up walking through the pasture, during the day AND at night, to my grandmother’s house. I walked down State Line Road in Bethany on a summer’s night to go hear the 18-wheelers drive by and listen to the difference in the sound as they crossed over from Louisiana to Texas. (True story)
The feeling of warm, soft asphalt on that old country road... wonderful memories. I wasn’t thinking about stepping on snakes, glass, getting a fungus, and I certainly wasn’t thinking about affecting the biomechanical function of the foot.
“You have to wait 30 minutes after eating before you can go swimming.” Where did this come from? I think this is so parents can take a 30 minute nap and not have to worry about kids swimming without supervision. Pretty sure when I was growing up, we would eat while we were IN the lake, pond, etc. and it never affected us.
On the reverse side, we were told growing up not to sit so close to the TV or it would damage our eyes. That could be true, but we don’t have to worry about that these days... since the TVs are 90 inches plus in size.
I know that we are constantly learning new things about how to be healthier, wiser, etc. but I also think that we over-analyze some things and there isn’t enough data to prove it true.
Maybe drinking out of a water hose isn’t the best idea and maybe there could be some side affects from eating raw cookie dough, but, since I’m 61 and doing pretty good so far (knock on wood), I think I will go take a walk in the back yard with no shoes on, stop and drink some water from the water hose, and top it all off with baking some homemade tea cakes for my family... and there will be a small bowl of reserved dough in the refrigerator waiting for me when I get home from school tomorrow.