Today is Sept. 1. That means we are entering the “ber” months. Not always the “brrrr” months, but at least it makes me know cooler temps are on the way.
Each month has its own charm. September means COLLEGE FOOTBALL! I am a huge fan and look forward to Saturdays on the couch, watching game after game after game. Of course, we are Georgia Bulldog fans, so I can’t wait to yell a good “Go Dawgs!” in the comfort of my living room. For FFA kids, September means jackpot shows. For high school athletes, days are filled with long practices, games at night, etc. Everyone is the swing of things as far as school goes and we begin to see a glimmer, every now and then, of what is to come with the weather.
Which brings me to October. What a great month! This is when we start thinking “fall.” My decorations go up, and mornings greet you with a little hint of crispness in the air. If you’re like me, this is when you start looking at all those wonderful fall recipes that call for things like pumpkin, cinnamon, apples... the list goes on and on. Now, I will admit, sometimes, here in the south, we seem to go a bit overboard with “pumpkin spice.” It’s in our drinks, our desserts, on our shirts — it’s everywhere, but, hey, I say go for it... it’s October. Friday night football games just feel better in October! Go support your local team. Go Bobcats!
November. One of my favorite months. This means fires in the fire pit outside and planning recipes for Thanksgiving. I know some families don’t make a big deal out of Thanksgiving, but we always have. I have mentioned in the past that Thanksgiving in our family meant wonderful meals, family time and “Black Friday” shopping! Nowadays, Black Friday seems to start the first week of November. It’s not nearly as fun as it used to be. Some of my fondest memories will always be of my mom and me sitting at the dining room table on Thanksgiving evening. Everyone is stuffed. The kitchen is cleaned up. The guys are watching football and mom and I... we would get the Shreveport Times paper and start studying all the deals that were going to be available the next morning; some as early as 5 a.m. It was the best!
“Fa-la-la-la-la---la-la-la-la!” DECEMBER! What a glorious month. I love everything about December, even the busyness of it all. My house looks like the Whos down in Whoville came in and had a party, and I love it! Christmas is everywhere in our house, even in the bathrooms! Parties, concerts, productions, shopping, fires in the fireplace. Oh my heavens! This is probably one of my top three months out of the whole year. It’s just filled with magic, love, reflection, laughter and family! I love everything about December!
So, the “ber” months are here. This makes me happy. Go to YouTube, type in “Try to Remember by Andy Williams,” crank up the speakers and enjoy the “ber” months.
Try to remember the kind of September
When life was slow and oh, so mellow
Try to remember the kind of September
When grass was green and grain was yellow
Try to remember the kind of September
When you were a tender and callow fellow
Try to remember and if you remember
Then follow, follow
Try to remember when life was so tender
That no one wept except the willow
Try to remember the kind of September
When love was an ember about to billow
Try to remember and if you remember
Then follow, follow
Deep in December, it’s nice to remember
Although you know the snow will follow
Deep in December, it’s nice to remember
The fire of September that made us mellow
Deep in December, our hearts should remember
And follow, follow, follow