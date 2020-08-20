Quick update on “Daddy Jack” Dillard. He is strong and doing well. His full time job now is keeping the staff in line at Winkler Place in Carthage. This past Saturday, he got to have his first “front porch” visit with Jim and Nancy Dillard. They said it was wonderful! Up to that point, he hadn’t been outside since his stroke in April. Masks were still in place and they were VERY “socially distanced” but he was grateful to be outside, even though he said it was “hot!” Thanks to the folks at Winkler Place for keeping their guests safe throughout this virus!
Jack first started writing for newspapers more than 50 years ago. He started on and continued to use a manual typewriter. For those of you who don’t know what that is: the keyboard is the same as the computer but that’s where the similarities end. You have to push the keys with the strength of Thor in order to make it work.
It types on to REAL paper and when you get to the end of the right side of the paper, you have a handle that you slap that will slide the carriage to the left so you can start on the left side of the paper again and continue typing. (For you youngsters, you can probably Google “typewriter” and it will show you a picture.)
I remember learning to type.
I was a freshman at Elysian Fields High School. I took to typing like a fish takes to water. Years of piano lessons had allowed my hands to have a lot of dexterity and my eye/hand coordination was on point, so typing was a breeze. I loved it; ALL of it. Timed tests: we had our typing book that stood on a metal frame. It wasn’t a horizontal book, it was vertical. We learned our “home keys”: asdfjkl; You would have a series of words and get 1 minute to type as many as you could CORRECTLY. Example: dad, sad, fad, lad. Then you got to add the keys above AND below the home keys. Oh, the possibility of words you could type was endless. I loved those timed tests. I loved everything about typing. I was never trying to show out, but in typing class, I got in the zone and my hands would fly and I would hit that carriage return handle like nobody’s business. Even today, I type pretty fast. It’s much easier on a computer, but every now and then, I get a hankering to roll a piece of crisp, white paper in to a manual typewriter and let the good times roll. Funny how things change, yet they are the same, like the home keys on a keyboard. Manual or computer- the concept and basics are the same. It just depends on your preference. I’m not sure that computer typing is “better”; just more convenient, at least in our minds.
Let’s talk about Sunday lunch. Most of us either go out to eat, throw something in the crock-pot or have left overs. When I was growing up, we never had leftovers, never went out to eat and never had a Sunday lunch without company. My mom would always invite someone over for lunch after church; the new pastor, a youth minister who lived on campus and never got a home cooked meal, a new family in town- we always had company for Sunday lunch. We (I) have gotten away from that tradition. Things are always better and you get to know folks deeper when you share a meal together. Jerry’s grandmother in Oklahoma and her sister were members of the Presbyterian church in Marietta. It was God’s calling on their lives to take the preacher out to eat Sunday lunch- every week. It’s what folks did.Jim and Nancy Dillard still fix Sunday lunch EVERY week for whoever wants to come over after church. On any given Sunday, there will have anywhere from 5 to 25 folks over; they truly have the gift of hospitality. I fear a lot of us have gotten away from that; maybe out of convenience (or inconvenience) or maybe because we think we’ve found a better, faster way to do things for Sunday lunch, but at what cost? We miss out on good, old-fashioned fellowship with others.
We miss out on slowing down just a little to enjoy a good meal with folks- old friends and new ones alike.
Modern conveniences are wonderful. I love a good, smooth laptop keyboard as much as the next person and I love a good roast in the crock pot on Sunday after church, eaten at the kitchen bar on paper plates with no real planning or fanfare.
But maybe, just maybe, if I shared that roast with some friends- after that Sunday lunch, I could go sit at my desk, grab that manual typewriter that once was Jack’s and type “asdfjkl;” and the world would make sense once again.