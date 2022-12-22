In life, but especially in the South, there are many unwritten/unspoken rules that, as a Southerner, you should just know and you should abide by.
In traffic situations such as leaving a parking lot after a football game, two lanes going to one lane, etc., “each one, let one.” It’s simple really. If each person would let just one person go, then traffic would continue to flow. But, clearly, everyone does know about this rule or if they do, they choose to not live by it. People will either let 17 cars go or no one will let anyone go. Come on, now. Each one, let one.
Let’s talk about four-way stops. In case you don’t know, traffic pulls up to the stop sign from four directions. If you are the first one there, you stop and go first. If you’re the third one there, you go third. Some people either come to a rolling yield and go before they are supposed to OR they sit there and let five people, from all sides, go. They smile, they wave you on through, and although this may seem like a nice thing to do, it messes with the whole system of a four-way stop.
Sending kids to school when you know, full well, they are still sick. The common responses when a child comes to school, green snot rolling down their upper lip, hacking a cough like a blood-hound bellowing in the woods, is... ”Well, they don’t have fever.” Good grief! How about this? If you don’t want your kid around it, then don’t send them WITH it.
Some people stake claim to their seat at church. I’ve seen a visitor come in, sit down and then some sweet Baptist lady come up and before saying “Good morning” or “Welcome to our church,” the first words out of their mouth are “You’re sitting in my seat.” I’ve been in church since birth, and I’ve never seen nameplates on seats/pews in a church. WE don’t have assigned seating in church. Show Jesus to others by the way you act.
Always make more food than you think you will need. We grew up in an era when you either had someone over for Sunday lunch or you went to eat with someone for Sunday lunch. We had a friend who would invite us for lunch from time to time. It was the husband, the wife and three teenage kids. Our family consisted of my mom, my dad, my brother and me. She would fix a 2 ½ lbs roast, three potatoes and one can of corn... to feed all of us. However, when my mom would invite them over, she would fix half a cow, a 5 lbs bag of potatoes and three quarts of green beans. Everyone would eat and eat until they couldn’t eat any more, and we still had some left. No one ever left our house saying “I wish there would have been more to eat.” Fix what you think you need, and then fix some more.
Never take the last of anything. If you’re eating with someone and there is one piece of chicken left or one roll left, don’t be the person who takes it. On that note, when going through a buffet line at a “dinner on the grounds” or helping your plate at someone’s house, take normal size portions the first time through. I’ve seen people go through and put three to four pieces of fried chicken on their plate, half a pound of mashed potatoes, four rolls... so much food that they literally were balancing the food while walking ever so carefully to their seat. Etiquette.
When you’re in a store, waiting in line to pay for your goodies, there are two people ahead of you and they open a new check out line, it is NOT proper for you to be the first person in the new line. Allow the people who have been waiting longer who are ahead of you, to have first shot at going to the new check out line. That, to me, is just common courtesy.
In the south, when you go to a restaurant and the waitress asks you what you’d like to drink and your response is “tea,” it’s unwritten (at least in my book) that you want SWEET tea. If you are of the small minority who drink unsweet tea, then YOU should be the ones to specify that. I, one of the south’s long time sweet tea drinking people, should just be able to say “tea” and it should be clear as to what I am referring to.
So, as we draw near to another Christmas Eve/Christmas Day, it should be an unwritten rule to not be easily offended by things that are not meant to be offensive. It’s OK to wish others “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Holidays” and “Season’s Greetings” are fine, but when someone says to you (or you say to someone) “Merry Christmas,” it’s not meant to be offensive. It’s not breaking some sort of rule. Don’t get upset if you are invited to a “Christmas” concert (even though, nowadays, people try to say it’s more politically correct to have a “winter concert.”) Since when did a Christmas concert become political? Enjoy the season and celebrate the “Reason for the Season.”
Merry Christmas to you and yours from The Dillard family: Jerry, Dawn, Deke, Fancy, Ryker, Steven, Andrea, Asher, Sloane, Teegan, Judah, Murphy and Dakota.