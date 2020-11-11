Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Music can explain your emotions, shape your mood, and speak volumes about who you are. I could always tell what kind of day my mom was having by the music that would be playing when I got off the bus. From the Happy Goodman Family to Merle Haggard ... I knew.
I have music playing pretty much all the time; whether it’s in my car listening the 70’s on 7 on satellite radio, YouTube on my computer, students in the classroom or worship services on Sundays; music is always surrounding me in some form or fashion.
I grew up in church where Southern Gospel and hymns were the norm. I’ve seen the Cathedrals “live” more times than I can count; from Sandi Patty to Steve Green to Larnelle Harris ... I’ve heard the best of the best over the years. Back in the day, most of these folks came to churches to sing. The doors would open at said time and you knew to get there early so you could get the best seat. I remember going to see Steve Green at a church in Shreveport and we got there 3 hours before the concert. When the doors opened, we went in and sat about 2/3 of the way down, in the center section, in the center of the pew. PERFECT SEATS!
About 5 minutes before the concert was going to start, a woman walked in and asked us if we could “scoot down a little so she and her husband could sit there.” I was raised to respect my elders, but before my mom could say anything, I smiled and said “No ma’am, we can’t. That’s why we got here three hours early so we could get these exact seats.” You want the best seats- you arrive early! To this day, it always amazes me that doors open to school concerts and parents get there early to get their seats to perfectly position themselves to where they can video little Suzy on the 3rd row of the risers, singing her heart out and yet, there’s ALWAYS “that person” that walks in 2 minutes before the concert begins (or worse, 10 minutes AFTER the concert has begun) and they walk right down to the very front, looking for a seat. For the love of Pete ... if you wanted those seats, you should have gotten here, oh, I don’t know ... EARLY! My apologies: I digress.
In junior high and high school, live concerts were the place to be. It didn’t cost an arm and a leg to see the icons in concert. Some of my favorite concerts I attended were Chicago, Styx, Electric Light Orchestra....they were amazing! (Side note: I would love to have seen the Eagles, CCR and Three Dog Night. Oh well.....) Recordings are great, but there’s nothing like the energy of a live concert. The lights, the sound, the crowds; I love LIVE music.I’ve seen lots of musicals over the past 15 years; several in Dallas and several on Broadway in NYC. When you can be in the middle of the story that the artists on stage are telling; it’s magical!
A few years back, I was able to fulfill a “bucket list” wish in Dallas. I got to see Tony Bennett LIVE! My music tastes are VERY eclectic; R&B, gospel, 70’s, smooth instrumentals, classical, Broadway....the list goes on and on. Tony Bennett has been a favorite for decades and when I finally got to hear him IN PERSON......it was a night I will never forget. He sung with just a piano, small percussion set and a stand up bass as his accompaniment. He was effortless and sung every classic I could think of for well over an hour. I was in heaven. He closed the concert in the most amazing way: he put down his mic, stepped to the front of the stage, and as only Tony Bennett can do, began to sing, acappella;
“Fly me to the moon and let me play among the stars. Let me see what spring is like on Jupiter and Mars. In other words, hold my hand. In other words, darlin’, kiss me. Fill my heart with song and let me sing forever more. You are all I long for, all I worship and adore. In other words, please be true. In other words, I love you.”
So, no matter what is going on in your life right now; the good, the bad, the ugly; get out an old “33” or “45” you may have lying around, turn on the radio, hum a tune and let music take you away to a place where only happiness and warm thoughts and memories live...and sing along!
— Dawn Dillard is a proud East Texas gal who loves all things southern especially cooking, music and family. She can be reached via email at DLDplays88@aol.com.