“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”
William Shakespeare uses this line in his play “Romeo and Juliet” to convey that the naming of things is irrelevant.
I beg to differ with Mr. Shakespeare. The naming of things is VERY relevant. Let’s start with our children. Some families have names that are passed on from generation to generation. Some families use a certain letter for all of their kids’ names. In the Dillard family, Jack and Burniece (my precious in-laws) went with a JBD theme for all four of their children. Most of their children went with the “J” part as well... Jamie, Julie, Jena, Jade and Jake.
We were the ones that went rogue. Our kids are Deke, Fancy and Ryker. We knew we wanted “different” names for our kids, and we achieved that. However, when you are a soon to be parent and you are thinking about names, whether you admit it or not, you have to pick a name that rolls off the tongue easily for whenever said child is older and gets in trouble. Example: we knew we wanted to name our oldest son Deke. However, Deke “Middle Name” Dillard didn’t work for us. So, his full name is Joshua Deke Dillard. To make sure we were correct, I would say things like “Joshua Deke Dillard! You better get yourself in here right now!” Ah! Flows like a stream in the mountains.
The issue, however, with calling your child by their middle name is that, when they start school, the teacher ALWAYS calls them by the first name (until they are repeatedly reminded that the child goes by their middle name). Every year, poor Deke would have to endure “Joshua Dillard” the first few weeks of school.
Older names are making a comeback it seems; at least, for girls. I’m all about nostalgia and using older, perhaps even family names, but both of my grandmother’s told me time and again “Do NOT name your child after me.” Their names were Mable Essie and Agnes Alma. Not particularly fond of those names, but, names are a very personal thing.
My grandfathers, however, had really cool names (again, in my opinion); Garland Randolph and Charles Hamilton. Very distinguished sounding. But again, we went rogue in naming our children.
When it comes to becoming a grandparent, the selection of names is also VERY important, especially in the South. You may have an occasional “Grandmother” or “Grandma,” but there are way more Mamaws, Nannys, Gigis and Mimis. My grandmother name is “D.” My initials are D.D., so I figured “D” was an excellent choice AND I figured ALL of my grandchildren could learn it very early and easily and I would be their first word. Didn’t happen.
Grandfather names follow suit. There may be a few Granddads, Grandpas, Papas around. Jerry’s grandfather name is “Bo.” His dad called him Bo when he was younger, so we figured that would be a cool name. It was SO cool that OUR grandchildren said “Bo” before they said “D”! Frustration to the max!
So, if you are about to have a child, think long and hard about their name. If you like following tradition, then trace your family history back and you’ll probably come up with some cool and unique names. If you want to go rogue, do it. However, put the name all together, pretend that your child has just poured all of the sugar and flour from the pantry all over the floor and is feeding it to the dog. THEN say the full name, and if it rolls effortlessly off the tongue, you have a winner.
If you’re about to become a grandparent, think about what you’d like to be called. Most of the time, the name you choose will work if you say it a million times to your grandchild. However, it doesn’t always work. Sometimes, kiddos come up with their own names, and that’s cool too. My parents would point to my dad’s mom and say “Grandma!” and I would smile and repeat back “Mongoes.” “No, Dawn. GRANDMA!” I would smile again and say “Mongoes!” It stuck. She didn’t mind. Her name MEANT something special to her AND to me, and that’s what matters most.