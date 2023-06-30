In case you haven’t noticed... it’s hot! Not just hot, but HOTTTTTT! Summertime heat in East Texas isn’t anything new, but these kinds of temps this early are a bit extreme.
Here in the South, we don’t just say something is... (fill in the blank). We have to put a grammatical descriptive with it. Examples: We aren’t just full; we are “full as a tick.” We didn’t just sleep, we “slept like a log.” We aren’t just busy, we are “busier than a bee.”
With heat, we say things like “It’s hotter than blue blazes.” We don’t enunciate our words very well, so that “hotter than” comes out “hotter’n’.” “Blue blazes” refers to that bluish color you see in a fire or with gas or propane... it’s HOT!
“Hotter’n Hades” is another term (some may use the word “hell”). I’ve always wondered about this one because none of us know exactly how hot that is. In the Bible, “lake of fire,” “fire and brimstone” (sulfur), etc. are used, but we really don’t know how hot that is.
How about this classic? “It’s not so much the heat as it is the humidity.” Being a native East Texas gal, it most certainly IS the heat. The humidity is just its evil companion. We lived for a few years in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was nothing for temps to reach 110-115. While it was a “dry” heat of sorts, it was still HOT! Period.
“It’s hot as all get out.” Get out. Key terms. We’d all like to “get out” of the heat. Webster’s actually defines this term to mean “very” or “extremely.” I can live with that.
And how about this lovely Southern greeting: “Is it hot enough for ya?” We all know the answer! Ever had anyone reply “No. Actually, I could go a few degrees warmer.” It’s one of those ridiculous rhetorical questions we are so good at asking.
“I bet it’s 90 degrees in the shade.” Well, if it is, then let me run to the shade and if we are willing to bet on that temperature, why are we standing in the sun talking about a place that is cooler?
“I bet you could fry an egg on that sidewalk/the hood of that car.” Have you ever tried that? I haven’t but have been tempted to just to see if it’s true.
When it’s this hot, you want to make sure you get up EARLY if you are doing anything outside and get it done. By 9 to 10 a.m., you’re done.
There are some things that just seem to be better when it’s hot, however. What? A positive spin on this heat? Of course. I try to be a positive person.
Water, especially ice water, tastes better when it’s hot. My grandmother used to keep an old, glass orange juice container or milk bottle full of water. We would open up the frig and just guzzle straight from the jar. If you’re outside and you need a drink, turn on that water hose, let it run for a bit and then take that first drink of cool water. Oh man, it tastes good. Coming inside to air conditioning and a fan is blessed (pronounced bless-ed). My grandmother didn’t have any type of air conditioning until she was in her 70s or so. But she had a box fan and would turn it on and have it blow right on her, and she stayed cool and comfortable.
Heat is going to happen. Some summers it happens earlier than other summers. Sometimes it comes in waves. But, it’s inevitable in the south. So, before you “burn slap up,” get up and at it early, check on your neighbors, drink lots of water (and sweet tea) and remember this... fall is coming!