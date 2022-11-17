Where did fall go? Oh, I’m not just talking about the weather, although, that has been crazy. Last week, we were in the 80s for most of the week and then, Friday night at the high school football play-off game... 30s!
I suppose if we wanted to enjoy a true “fall” season, we would live somewhere like Vermont. On my bucket list is a trip to the northeast in the fall; in the peak of leaves changing; cool, crisp air; all of the beauty and wonder of fall. Here in East Texas, our weather changes from summer to winter with 6.2 days of “fall like” temperatures. I don’t know why I gripe, because it’s always been this way. I just would love a few more days of being able to wake up with temps in the upper 40s and highs in the mid-60s. Perfect “open the windows in the house” kind of weather.
But, not only has fall been passed over by weather. Fall and Thanksgiving have been passed over for Christmas. Now, don’t hate because I love decorating for Christmas as much as the next person, but this year, it has really been an “in your face” kind of transformation. A few houses decorated for fall/Halloween and then, it seems, folks went full blow “Happy Holidays” and didn’t include Thanksgiving at all. People around already have their Christmas lights on their house — and they are glowing every night.
Again, I have no “real” issues with that because I know lots of light-hanging companies have to get lights on houses when they can. But, do they really have to be turned on Nov. 1st?
Fall décor at one of my all-time favorite stores is already 60 to 75 percent off and Christmas décor is 50 percent off. Not that I need any more Christmas decorations, but I better hurry because Valentine’s stuff will be on the shelves in another week or two.
Back to skipping over “fall” and especially “Thanksgiving.” Why are we always (it seems) in such a rush to get to the next big thing? Trick or Treat happened on a Monday and then on Tuesday morning, the Christmas music was going and everyone started decorating for Christmas.
Maybe I’m behind the times, but I enjoy Thanksgiving for several reasons. First of all, the weather is usually cool and wonderful. The foods of Thanksgiving are some of my favorites (Turkey, ham, dressing, pumpkin pie, pecan pie). And, it’s one of two times a year that my entire crew gets together... all 13 of us! Some years we aren’t together the whole week of Thanksgiving, but we always have a few days where we ARE all together. That makes it the most “wonderful time of the year” to me.
Yes, Amazon is already coming to my house on pretty much a daily basis. My Christmas decorations are in bins... all over my house. Are they put up? Not yet, but I’m working on it because the Georgia crew will be here beginning Saturday, and they do Christmas with their cousins here in Texas, so we have “Christgiving” or “Thanksmas,” whichever you prefer.
But, let’s try to not rush in to Christmas. Let’s give Thanksgiving it’s due. We all have so much to be thankful for.
A favor to ask: if you have any favorite Thanksgiving traditions, please email me and let me know. (DLDplays88@aol.com) I’d love to hear about them. Have a blessed week. Wait on the Christmas lights (at least outside) and get ready for the “most wonderful time of the year!” Thanksgiving. And maybe we can have a few days of “window opening” weather.