It’s finally September. We just finished our Labor Day weekend, which unofficially ends summer. We, in the south, know better. Our first cool front may come through, but don’t put away your summer clothes just yet. September, to me, means football, a few cooler nights and days, and it’s the month when fall officially begins. But, September forever changed in 2001. Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?
I remember exactly where I was. I was the music secretary at Macedonia Baptist Church in Longview at the time. Someone called the church and said “if you have a TV, go turn it on.” We had a small one in the conference room and we all gathered and sat in shock as the day unfolded. I called Jerry at school and told him what was going on. People everywhere across the nation stopped what they were doing and were glued to their television sets. It was like a bad dream that you couldn’t wake up from. In the immediate days after 9/11, people began praying together, singing “God Bless America” together and joining as one. There were no racial divides; no socio-economic tags and differences, no making “mountains out of molehills”. We were “One nation under God!”
I took my first group of students to NYC in early June of 2006, a little less than five years from that fateful day. Our wonderful tour guide, Marta Cooper (who is still a close friend of our family today) gave us a true picture of what went on. We visited St. Paul’s Chapel where the rescue workers would go in and rest for a few minutes before going back out to try to find survivors. The church pews were scarred up from the work belts where the men and women would collapse for a few moments. We heard stories like how Marta’s brother who lived in Manhattan, was sitting out on his rooftop and began to see smoke billowing down the street -blocks away. He went inside, turned on the television, and saw what was happening and then it hit him ... he had two children at an elementary school- blocks away. He couldn’t go get them; he had no communication. Story after story after story. A day that would forever change our history but also should help us remember the important things in life. How soon we seem to forget- the praying, the joining together as one, the love for our brothers and sisters.
Tomorrow (Sept. 11), make time to thank a first responder. Call a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while and just catch up. Tell your parents, your kids, your grandkids.....”I love you.” Write a letter (not an email, not a text) to an old Sunday School teacher, piano teacher, school teacher.
Never take a day for granted. Live life to the fullest. Don’t entertain “shoulda, coulda, woulda” ‘s. We are still “One Nation under God.”
“If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.” This quote is from Sandy Dahl, wife of Jason Dahl. Captain Dahl was the pilot of Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania as terrorists tried to hijack the plane on Sept. 11.
May we always remember; may we never forget.