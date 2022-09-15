Every family needs an Aunt Bess. My family was fortunate enough to have one. She was happy all of the time, never got in a hurry about anything, always had a bowl of lemon drops on her coffee table and just enjoyed life to the fullest.
Aunt Bess had a signature dessert she would always bake and bring to family gatherings — blueberry cheesecake pie. That’s how I describe it, anyway. I think it was a mixture of a blueberry pie with a cheesecake and she may have invented the recipe, although, if you knew Aunt Bess, she likely found it in a magazine.
I can’t tell you how many hundreds of recipes Aunt Bess would clip out of a magazine and put away to cook later. I’ve been guilty of doing the same thing. I’m perusing through my Southern Living and see a recipe or 12 that look amazing, so I either dog-ear the page or tear it out and put it in my box of recipes. If I had to put a percentage on how many of those amazing recipes I’ve cooked, it would be somewhere along the lines of 33 percent. I need to improve. It’s not that I don’t cook; I do. I just get in a rut and seem to make the same things or I forget about the “new” recipes I found; or both.
Aunt Bess got hard of hearing early in life, or so it seemed. Whenever we would ask Aunt Bess a question, she was very slow to answer. I thought it was because she didn’t hear me but, looking back, perhaps she was just thinking of her answer instead of instantly responding.
I remember I took Aunt Bess and Mongoes (my grandmother, Aunt Bess’s sister) to a get-together of some sort. I was a teenager but could drive, so I volunteered to take them. A lady came up to Aunt Bess and asked how she was doing, to which Aunt Bess replied she was fine. Aunt Bess then asked her how she and her husband were doing. The lady said “My husband passed away six months ago.” This is where the “Aunt Bess doesn’t hear so well anymore” comes in to play. Aunt Bess just smiled at her and said “Oh, that’s nice.” I was mortified. I told Aunt Bess “She said her husband died.” Then, Aunt Bess corrected herself and said “Oh, I’m sorry. I misunderstood.”
At the same party, Mongoes was talking with a group of ladies. Mongoes was also getting hard of hearing. I happened to walk over to where Mongoes was standing and the ladies were talking about canning, preserves, gardening, etc.
One lady then began talking about how they had recently stocked their pond and they were looking forward to enjoying fresh fish to eat. The lady asked Mongoes “Alma, do you like fish?” Mongoes reply: “Oh yes. I have a whole tree full in my back yard.” I immediately said “Mongoes! She said FISH not FIGS!” Fun times with the two sisters who didn’t hear so well.
Aunt Bess was faithful in her church. She was kind. She loved her family and she married one of the funniest men I’ve ever known... Uncle Claude. He was a jokester, always had a mint in his pocket, loved to whistle, always smelled of Old Spice and adored Aunt Bess.
So, as I look forward to fall and start looking at recipes that include all the wonderful tastes and smells of fall, I will, I’m sure, tear out a few of the recipes and tuck them away in my recipe box... in honor of sweet Aunt Bess.