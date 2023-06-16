I came across something online the other day that was SO good that I had to share it. Normally, I write from my own experiences but this is the South to a tee. It’s called “Old Farmer’s Advice.” The grammar isn’t all correct, but the points made... spot on!
Your fences need to be horse-high, pig-tight and bull-strong.
Keep skunks and bankers at a distance (sorry, bankers).
Life is simpler when you plow around the stump.
A bumblebee is considerably faster than a John Deere tractor.
Words that soak into your ears are whispered... not yelled.
Meanness don’t just happen overnight.
Forgive your enemies; it messes up their heads.
Do not corner something that you know is meaner than you.
It don’t take a very big person to carry a grudge.
You cannot unsay a cruel word.
Every path has a few puddles.
When you wallow with the pigs, expect to get dirty.
The best sermons are lived, not preached.
Most of the stuff people worry about ain’t never gonna happen anyway.
Don’t judge folks by their relatives.
Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer.
Live a good and honorable life, then when you get older and think back, you’ll enjoy it a second time.
Don’t interfere with something that ain’t bothering you none.
Timing has a lot to do with the outcome of a rain dance.
If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is stop diggin’.
Sometimes you get, and sometimes you get got.
The biggest troublemaker you’ll probably ever have to deal with watches you from the mirror every morning.
Always drink upstream from the herd.
Good judgment comes from experience. and a lot of that comes from bad judgment.
Lettin’ the cat out of the bag is a whole lot easier than puttin’ it back in.
If you get-to thinking you’re a person of some influence, try ordering somebody else’s dog around.
And, probably my favorite...
Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly and enjoy the ride.
Words to live by.