If you read my column weekly, first, let me say thank you! I enjoy writing and love hearing from you when I jog a memory or two in my writings. Secondly, you know by now there are three important things in my life: faith, family and food. Today, I’m going to talk about faith... sort of.
Sunday, at church, our pastor search committee made the exciting announcement that in November we will have someone coming “in view of a call.” Now, they didn’t use that terminology, but the basis is the same: he is coming to preach for the entire church body and then we will vote. The term “in view of a call,” however, jumped in my mind because I’m a Baptist preacher’s daughter and have been raised in church using various terms that non-church going people (especially in the South) may not always understand.
“Tithes and offerings”: Some people would think that’s the same thing, but, not so fast, my friend! Tithes are the “first fruits”; offerings are anything above that.
“You’re in my thoughts and prayers”: These can be the same thing, but I can think about something without actually praying about it. Both would be the best.
“Stanzas”: “Let’s stand and sing the first, second and last stanza of ‘Leaning On The Everlasting Arms.” Stanza is a synonym for verse.
“Dinner on the grounds”: No, we don’t actually eat on the ground, although, I have sat on a quilt many a time to eat. This is when everyone brings their best dishes they can cook and the food is set out on big tables and after church, everyone gets a plate, heaps their plate up with Aunt Addie’s fried chicken and Mamaw’s chocolate pie and we feast and feast (kind of like the Who’s in Whoville on How The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.)
Benediction: Sounds very formal, and I guess it kind of is, but it’s basically the closing prayer or thought. Some people actually say a prayer; some read a scripture.
Responsive Reading: Remember? These were the things found in the back of our hymnals (what’s a hymnal, you ask? A song book you hold in your hands with notes and words; predecessor to words on the screen and chord charts). Anyway, the responsive reading would be when the preacher or a deacon would ask you to “turn to Responsive Reading 103. I’ll read the light print and you read the dark print” and we would read it together... sort of.
Last, but certainly not least, Revival: A series of church services (usually one to two weeks) where you would have a guest evangelist (travelling preacher) come to your church and preach. There would also, usually, be guest singers. You would have various “special nights” during the week: “pack a pew” night, youth night, children’s night, “bring a friend” night. Nothing got in the way of revival services. Not baseball. Not softball. Not being too tired. Churches don’t have revivals anymore, which is sad, because Lord knows... we need revival in the land.
So, if you have a hymnal lying around, pick out a responsive reading (and you have my permission to read the light and the dark print), then look in the index and find the hymn “Revive Us Again,” and join me as we sing the “first, second and last stanza.”
“Hallelujah! Thine the glory! Hallelujah! Amen! Hallelujah! Thine the glory! Revive us again!”