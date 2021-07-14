“Would you like an adventure now, or shall we have our tea first?” This quote is from Alice in Wonderland but I’m of the opinion that a tea party is an adventure, especially when you have it with people ages 4 to 80.
We had all of our kids and grandkids at home last week. It was a chaotic madhouse at times but one of the weeks I look forward to the most throughout the year. Our grandkids are getting a bit older so I’m always looking for new things to do while they’re all together. This year, the guys went to play laser tag and virtual reality but the girls…we had a tea party.
There were eight of us; my mom, me, Fancy (my daughter), Andrea’ (my daughter-in-law) and then four granddaughters- Sloane, Teegan, Judah and Murphy. We all got dressed up and went to Walker Manor in Gladewater. I highly recommend this place! Let me tell you about our day.
We arrived about 11:15 a.m. for our 11:30 p.m. tea party. The home is gorgeous and literally steps from all the antique shops in downtown Gladewater. The front porch is huge and inviting and of course, there was a cat to greet us. We were invited inside by our hostess, Memori. (With a gorgeous name like that, you know she’s special).
We went in to the parlor while the food was being put out. So much history and beauty in the parlor. The girls, of course, sat on the settee in the parlor, crossed their legs like ladies and had several pictures made.
Memori then escorted us in to the tea room. The table was set with china and a beautiful array of goodies sat before us. We had finger sandwiches—cucumber, chicken salad, egg salad, turkey and swiss and of course, PB&J. (The PB&J was cut in to little flower shapes). We had strawberries, cherries, blueberries and apple bread and then three different flavors of petit fours (chocolate, strawberry and lemon).
The adults had tea and the little girls had “fairy juice” (strawberry lemonade served from a tea pot into their teacups). Judah and Teegan each drank with raised pinkies; Sloane enjoyed the chocolate petit fours the most and Murphy drank about six cups of the fairy juice and ate the majority of the fruit. We laughed and talked and had the best “girl” time.
After we finished and were headed back to Longview, my mind began thinking about making memories. I have so many that play through my mind when an event takes place that transports me back in time.
My grandmother and I used to have “tea parties” when I was little. Of course, we didn’t have fine china nor did we have “real” tea (I wouldn’t have liked it at all).
What we did have was tuna fish or PB&J sandwiches cut in quarters and cups of orange Tang in nice coffee cups. We would sit in the living room and cross our legs like ladies and have wonderful conversation.
In my opinion, little girls should grow up having tea parties. In fact, so should grown up girls. It’s not just about the food (although ours was amazing); it’s not about the tea (the “fairy juice” was a hit); it’s not about the dressing up (although we all enjoyed that as well). It’s about the time spent with those we love and memories that we get to make.
All the kids and grandkids are back home now and doing other adventurous things to finish out the summer. We’ve been cleaning house and getting things put back in order. As I do this, however, I keep thinking back to our tea party in Gladewater and I must say—I agree with the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland when he said, with full authority and no reservations: “It’s always tea time.”