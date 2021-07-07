“You are what you eat!” This saying has been around for a long, long time. I think it is meant to encourage healthy eating so that you live a long, healthy life. In the south, (back in the days when I was growing up), eating was not dictated by “healthy”; eating was dictated by what was readily available. Let me go ahead and admit—I’m not a healthy eater. Chances are, if it’s good for you, I don’t like it.
We’ve had all of the kids and grandkids in this past week and the conversation came up on July 4th of things we (mostly my parents) used to eat back in the day. The kids were literally grossed out by some of the stuff and while they gagged, my mom and dad looked at each other and said “Hey, we need to fix that again!” To reiterate, the food we ate was what was readily available and cheap. Here are some examples:
Pear salad: cut a pear in half, put some mayonnaise in the middle of it and then top with grated cheese.
Chicken salad: basically any left over pieces of chicken you might have, stir in some mayonnaise and then add anything from grapes to pecans to eggs, stir it all up and...voila!
Carrot salad: grate carrots, stir in some raisins and a little mayo to bind it together. Ok, may I just question something aloud: why was mayonnaise in such plentiful supply? Seems it was in a lot of recipes back in the day.
Cottage cheese: my mom and dad would sometimes eat this for lunch. Get a big slice of tomato, put a big helping of cottage cheese on top it, a little salt and pepper and you would have thought it was a rib eye steak.
Nachos: ours consisted of three ingredients and we called them by the name of those ingredients: chips, cheese and olives. Take a tortilla chip, put a chunk of cheese on top of the chip, cut a green olive in half and put it on top of the cheese. Bake in a 400 degree oven until the cheese was melted. We still eat this today and my kids grew up with it.
Vienna sausages: Pardon me a moment while a silently gag. Don’t get me wrong; I ate them all the time growing up but to think of eating those today, don’t think I could. Remember popping the top of those things and the first thing that greeted you before you even looked in the can was the smell? When you did finally look, there was that layer of gelatin like substance on top that I would always scrape off by running the sausage on the side of the can. Add some crackers, however, and you had quite a lunch. Now, although it is spelled “Vienna” like the place in Austria, we grew up saying “Vi-eeee-nee” sausages.
Potted meat: Ranks right up there with Vieeenee sausages. My grandmother would splurge every once in a while and get a can and when she would fix a sandwich with it—she savored every bite. I was a gracious and thoughtful child and let her have as much as she wanted of it; I stuck to tuna fish or peanut butter.
Sometimes when we would have left over cornbread, mom and dad would crumble it up in a bowl and pour buttermilk on top and eat it like it was a delectable dessert from the finest bakeries in Europe.
We ate pinto beans a lot. Beans, new potatoes in white sauce, fried okra and cornbread. Wait! What? No meat? Oh heck no! We couldn’t afford it most of the time and we never missed it. If, on occasion, mom wanted to put some meat with it, we would get bologna (baloney is how you properly pronounce it) and would put it on a cookie sheet and bake it in the oven until the edges would begin to curl up. Yummy! I like bologna but a lot of folks don’t.
The list could go on and on. These days, some people are vegetarians, vegans, pescatarians, or there are people like me who like red meat, like chicken, don’t like seafood, love vegetables as long as they belong to the bean or pea family or are full of starch (don’t give me green, leafy veggies). Bottom line is: food likes and dislikes are different for everyone and while there are health benefits to a lot of “eating lifestyles” these days, life is for living and eating is part of living so, I say, enjoy what you eat.
My grandmother, Mamaw, lived to be 102. She went to the doctor when she was in her late 80’s/early 90’s for a regular checkup. Everything came back great. Her doctor asked her “Mrs. Hendrick, how do you keep your cholesterol so low?” She smiled and said “Son, I get up of a morning and fix myself a couple of buttermilk biscuits and then I fry up some salt pork and then I sop those biscuits in that grease I fried that pork in and...” Before she could finish, he interrupted and said “Mrs. Hendrick, you’re making my cholesterol go up just hearing you tell me your story.” I hope to follow Mamaw’s interpretation of “you are what you eat.” I turned 60 this week so, here’s to 62 more, Mamaw.
What’s for lunch today? I think I’ll have a bologna sandwich and some chips, cheese and olives.