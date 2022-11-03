“It takes a village to raise a child,” or so the proverb says. I would like to expound on this. In life, when your parents are aging, “it takes a village to care for each other.”
The past few weeks have been quite a whirlwind in our family. My mom has been sick for over a month with pleural effusion (fluid on the outside of the lungs), plus she had pneumonia in her lungs. After two separate hospital stays, she came back home on Monday night. We were all excited to see her come home and actually feeling better. But no one was more excited than my dad!
During the time mom was in the hospital, I spent the majority of time with my dad at their house in Bethany. Jerry and Ryker tag teamed in a few times as well. On Monday morning (the day we had been told she would come home, but with hospitals, you never know), Ryker, our youngest woke up (in Bethany) to the sound of my dad moving about. It was 5:35 a.m. (I wake up before that every day, but not Ryker nor my dad). When Ryker stepped in to the hallway to make sure “Papa” was OK, dad was up and dressed. “Papa! Why are you up so early?” Dad’s reply “I guess I was just excited about Nanny coming home so I couldn’t sleep.” After 62 years, the love is still strong!
It hasn’t been easy on any of us. Mom and dad being separated and feeling helpless that they weren’t with each other to help each other was hard. But, plenty of folks jumped in to help.
We live in a world where headlines bombard us every day with all of the evil in the world, but I’m here to tell you... there are still LOTS of great people in this world.
John and Robert, two of my parents’ neighbors, immediately came down on a Wednesday night when my mom was struggling to breathe, and they jumped in to action. They called for an ambulance, calmed my dad and stayed there until help arrived.
Jack and Susan Rushing came up to check on mom and dad numerous times, bringing chicken spaghetti and an incredible chocolate on chocolate cake because “we knew Bro. Jim loves chocolate.” Jack even took time to sweep leaves off of mom and dad’s pergola and sidewalks.
Tina, who when I called to see if, by chance, she would have time to send a crew to come and help give mom and dad’s house a good cleaning, top to bottom, made it happen the same day I called. Tina said she had a crew who had just had a cancellation and then my text came through asking if there was time in the schedule for the Walsh house in Bethany. Coincidence? Not as far as I’m concerned. God’s timing.
My kids and Jerry who called, texted, took pics of events I was missing with my grandchildren and sent them to me, picked up groceries and meds, spent the night with dad so I could come back home and take care of duties and responsibilities here... the list goes on and on.
It’s not easy seeing your parents get older. They can’t do the things they used to could do; they don’t move at the pace they used to move; they need a bit more time and attention and, as much as I hate to admit it, I am not “Super Woman!” I can’t do it all.
So, it is with a full heart of love and gratitude that I say thank you to everyone who helped with our family during this time. This was a great reminder to me, personally, that, even though we are all busy with our own lives, it doesn’t take a whole lot of time to check on a neighbor, sweep up some leaves for someone, clean up a house, make some chicken spaghetti or take a double chocolate cake to a “chocoholic.” What seems like a little thing that “anyone could do” is really a monumental thing to the people involved.
James Taylor is a favorite singer of mine. This past week brought back to my mind, the lyrics of one of his songs.
“When you’re down and troubled and you need a helping hand, and nothing, no nothing is going right. Close your eyes and think of me and soon, I will be there, to brighten up even your darkest night. You just call out my name and you know wherever I am, I’ll come running to see you again. Winter, spring, summer or fall, all you have to do is call and I’ll be there, yeah... you’ve got a friend!”