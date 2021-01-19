The Harrison County 4-H Virtual Food Show will be offered virtually this year due to the coronivirus.
Unfortunately, Miss Abigail Knox, a 4-H “Clover Kid” is too young to participate in the District contest this year.However, we are looking forward to the coming years when she will gladly represent our county.
Let’s cheer Miss Abigail Knox on and try her recipe out!
Abigail’s Healthy Cacao Energy Bites
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1/3 cup honey
- 2/3 cup peanut butter
- 1/3 cup cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup coconut flour
- 1/3 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1/3 cup sesame seeds
- 3 Tbsp chopped macadamia nuts
- 4 Tbsp chopped craisins
- 1 Tbsp chopped white chocolate chips
- 1/2 tsp vanilla
- In a food processor chop nuts, craisins and chocolate chips.
- Add oats, honey and peanut butter to the bowl. Mix slightly.
- Add in remaining ingredients to the bowl. Mix well with a spoon, finishing with your hands if necessary.
- Using a small cook scoop, scoop packed mixture and roll in hands.
- Recipe will yield 24 energy bites.
Contact the Harrison County Extension Office, (903) 935-8414 for more information on this topic.