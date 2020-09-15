Diabetes has increased to a new high of 24 million in three years according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
This means that almost 8 percent of people in the U.S. have diabetes. Research has shown that obesity can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, depression, heart disease and hypertension.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 64 percent of Americans are obese with an estimated 20 percent being children that are obese, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Symposium on Childhood Obesity.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported that in Harrison County the rate of adult obesity is 28.9 percent and the rate of youth obesity is 14.7 percent. Sadly, the adult diabetes prevalence rate has steadily increased: 6.9 percent in 2008, 9.8 percent in 2009, 11.3 percent in 2010, 11.7 percent in 2013, 13 percent in 2018.
Are you or someone in your family at risk for Type 2 diabetes or currently trying to manage it? If you are 45 years old or older, overweight, physically inactive, or if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol and/or triglycerides or a history of vascular disease, then you have a high risk of developing diabetes.
If you or a love one has diabetes or have a high risk of developing diabetes and you want to learn more how to prepare tasty diabetes meals, DoWell, Be Well with Diabetes is the perfect virtualdiabetes education program for you. This program is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Harrison, Rusk, and Shelby counties. The topics to be covered are as follows:
Getting Started: How food affects your blood glucose
Eating the right number of carbohydrates
Beyond the diet
Beyond the diet and physical activity
Celebrating Diabetes Control and avoiding complications
The course will be offered every Thursday, October 1 through to 29 at 10 a.m. via Zoom online platform.
To register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/do-well-be-well-with-diabetes-education-class-tickets-120285833165or call the Harrison County Extension Office at (903)935-8414. Registration fee is only $12. Registration deadline is September 30.
If you require auxiliary aids, services, or other accommodations for this event due to a disability, please advise an Extension Agent of the auxiliary aid or service that you require by September 25. Please, do not miss out on this chance to learn about this fast-growing disease. Be in the know and register early!!