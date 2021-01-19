If you would like helpful answers and practical solutions for a successful and healthy lawn and landscape, plan on attending the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service online East Texas Turf and Landscape Conference Thursday, Feb. 4.
The program is $25 and will be held online via Zoom. Registration and payment are online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/east-texas-turf-and-landscape-conference-tickets-135366991315.
The event is geared toward professional turfgrass employees, pesticide applicators, landscape maintenance professionals, golf course personnel, sports field managers, Master Gardeners, and homeowners. Texas A&M specialists will focus on common concerns, including lawn diseases, insects, weeds, herbicides, and irrigation along with the management and identification of common tree diseases and insects in addition to their control.
Five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units (CEU’s) will be available (pending TDA approval) for those with a TDA pesticide applicators license.
Registered participants will receive an email with the link to join the Zoom conference a few days prior to the event. For more information contact the Smith County Extension office at (903)590-2980.
The speakers and their topics include:
- Dr. Chrissie Segars, Extension Turfgrass Specialist-IPM Strategies for Turf Insects and Diseases
- Dr. Becky Bowling, Extension Specialist for Urban Water-Turf Weeds and Watering: Cultural Control, Indicator Weeds, Water-Driven Weed Ecology, Watering, and Herbicide Movement
- Segars-Managing Weeds in Turf with Herbicides
- Daniel Duncum, Staff Forester, Texas A&M Forest Service-Common Tree Diseases and Treatment Options
- Allen Smith, Regional Forest Healthy Coordinator, Texas A&M Forest Service-Tree Pests and Treatment Options
Harrison County pending events
Well things may never be the same. However, the show must go on. We have been told by our superiors that educational programs will continue in person and via Zoom.
I am listing our up upcoming programs and a brief description about each one. We will offer these virtually when we can. Keep in mind these are still awaiting final approval, but we have asked for permission to offer these.
February 9 will be the first monthly meeting for the Harrison County Master Gardeners. The meeting will start at noon and should last about an hour. Topics to be discussed will be Greenhouse Construction, and The Annual Plant sale. Location to be determined.
The multi–County CEU Program that was cancelled last week due to Covid will be rescheduled for potentially Feb 25th at Gold Hall. By attending this program, you will receive 5 CEU’s for your TDA Applicator License. We hope to hold the meeting at Gold Hall in Hallsville. There will be limited attendance so you will need to reserve a spot.
We will hold our TDA applicator class that qualifies you to test to obtain your Private Applicator license sometime in the second half of February. You will need to order your study materials soon. Call the office for more instructions on this program and to The Harrison County Master Gardeners and the Texas Forest Service will host its annual tree giveaway Saturday February 6th at 9 am. The event will be outside on the Square in downtown Marshall. It will last until the trees are gone. Come take advantage of this wonderful program and let’s plant some trees with our kids and grandkids. Memories that will last a lifetime.
February 9 at 10 am the Harrison County Farmer’s Market will meet to discuss the market for the upcoming year. The location will be determined later. You can contact the Extension office or the President Billy Pool at (254) 722-8778 for more information.
February 27 we will hold our annual Peach Tree Pruning Program. This program covers pest control, thinning practices, nutrient requirements, and proper pruning techniques for peaches in East Texas. The program is outdoors and will start at 10 am and conclude by noon. This is always one of my favorite programs for the year.
Other programs and dates of interest:
Harrison County Farm Bureau is excited to offer two $1000 scholarships for deserving students. The application is attached, please share this with any students and/or parents who may be interested.
Important Items:
- Must be a graduating senior.
- Parent or Guardian must be a Harrison County Farm Bureau member (if not a member they are welcome to join)
- Deadline is March 1
Please feel free to contact the Marshall office with any questions, (903) 935-3291.
A number of scholarships are available through Texas Farm Bureau as well, information on those can be found at https://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/
Longview & Marshall Beekeeping Associations in association with Mann Lake Ltd.
Introduction to Beekeeping
Information Regarding the Upcoming Class
Dates: January 23th,February 6th,20th and March 6th
Place: Mann Lake Ltd. 1600 Commerce Street, Marshall, TX
Time: 12:30 to 4:00 pm
Cost: $60.00 per individual or $100.00 per couple
Class size is limited. Payment confirms your place.
What is included?
- One year membership in the club. Your choice of Marshall or Longview.
- One year membership with TBA (Texas Beekeepers Association)
- “Beekeeping for Dummies” 4th edition (one per paid couple or individual)
- 16 hours total of classroom instruction
- Mentoring beyond the class (picking out equipment, acquiring bees, guidance, etc.)
Payment confirms your place in class. Payment can be made by mail, in person at meeting or by credit card. Contact Beth Derr at address below.
210 Meadowlark, Jefferson, TX. 75657 (903) 777-8636 or (936) 591-2399
February 23 will be Farm City Week Rabbit validation. Please note that the location has changed and will be held at the Hallsville High School Ag Farm. Validation will start at 5 p.m. and will conclude at 7 p.m.
Be Safe and Stay Healthy!