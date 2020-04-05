Easter has always been a special time to me. If I’m honest, it’s probably my second favorite holiday after Christmas. As a journalist, nothing brings me more pleasure than get to see cute kids hunting for eggs, some in their Easter finery as we capture their images to share with our readers.
As a Christian and a choir member, I enjoy participating in Easter praises about our Savior’s resurrection and our salvation because of His sacrifices.
On a human level, I personally enjoy dyeing Easter eggs, seeing all the basket supplies, spring craft supplies and cute bunny items (including my new napkin rings my mom bought me. Thanks, mom.)
One of my favorite Easter memories was due to my cat, lovingly named Fuzzy Britches. (Go ahead and laugh, it’s ok.) One Easter we left Fuzzy for the weekend to go spend time at my grand-grandma’s house about two hours away.
After being stuck inside thanks to the coronavirus, I now understand why animals get bored. My cat’s boredom led to her having great fun with the Easter tree my mom and I had decorated together. Taking a spring tree branch, painting it and placing it into a weighted coffee can, we put little Easter eggs, lights, chicks and assorted decorations all over it. It was a smorgasbord of kitty play things when boredom struck.
Arriving back home we quickly spotted the tree down and Easter eggs strewn about, with an innocent looking Fuzzy sitting there staring at us. It didn’t work, we knew she had done it.
This Easter will definitely be different but it will still happen. Will families have to be more creative with how they celebrate? Absolutely. Will egg hunts and Easter egg dyeing still take place? I hope so. (I also hope you send us photos at the newspaper so we can use them.)
Will the celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection still take place? Absolutely! It may just be from our homes, in our pajamas instead of our cute Easter duds.
As I did my daily exercise of looking through Facebook for story ideas, I came across a meme that struck me as incredibly true. It said, “The first Easter didn’t happen at a church. It happened outside of an empty tomb, while all the disciples were sequestered in a home, grief-stricken and wondering what was going on. So we’re all going to be keeping things pretty Biblical this Easter.”
It’s definitely true and if I have one hope for everyone this Easter it would be that all of us would be able to draw closer to Him. And have some fun family time in social isolation dyeing some Easter eggs.